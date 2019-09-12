Sally Carroll File photo/McDonald County Press His Table Ministry and other volunteers pass out a free barbecue lunch at a past Ozark Orchard Festival. A free lunch will be available again this year at the event, set for Saturday, Sept. 28.

Good family fun is in store when the Ozark Orchard Festival rolls out an event for the community.

With live music, free lunch and activities for children, the festival committee plans to host a fun-filled day for all neighbors.

The fourth annual festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Goodman ballfield.

Admission and parking are free.

Tax collector Meghan Sexson, who is helping with the event, said the festival will feature live music, vendors, games and free meals. Officials also are planning to erect a large tent to provide much-needed shade, said Mayor Greg Richmond.

From bouncy houses to a 50/50 pot and petting zoo, organizers are lining up games and activities for neighbors of all ages.

His Table Ministry will offer a free lunch, complete with hot dogs, hamburgers, pulled pork and baked beans, Richmond said. Donations will be accepted.

Richmond started the festival four years ago as a way to bring together the community for a day of fun, without a lot of expense.

The festival celebrates the heritage of the area, which was known for acres and acres of apples and provided a great economic impact. Several volunteers, including city employees, work hard to make the festival happen.

Neighbors enjoy coming to the festival to let their children have fun while enjoying a great lunch and visiting with others.

Volunteers are needed to help with the festival, from serving food to helping with children's activities to providing musical entertainment.

For information, or to volunteer, call City Hall at 417-364-7316.

