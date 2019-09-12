Gayla Baker has learned not to worry about Jane Days. In the third year of cohosting the event, she's realized that the glory of Jane Days will unfold, welcome neighbors in and provide a backdrop for some old-fashioned fun.

What's the most important lesson she's learned in the last three years? "Don't stress over it," she said, laughing.

Everything has a way of working out, she added.

Now, in its third year of renewal, Jane Preservation Society volunteers are preparing for the festival that celebrates Jane's heritage. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28, in Jane.

Years ago, neighbors celebrated Jane Days in big style and big fun. For some reason, the tradition faded. Twenty-some years later, several Jane residents decided to revive the festival for families and relive some old-time fun.

Admission and parking are free. Any proceeds -- from a chicken dinner to some activities -- benefit the Jane Preservation Society.

As organizers gain attendees' feedback and continue to grow the event, activities are added or changed up each year.

New this year is a homemade jelly/jam contest. Contestants are encouraged to bring their best entries before a panel of judges.

A game -- Rooster Plop -- is sure to be fun as well, Baker said. Chances on a certain number of squares are sold. The rooster is then let loose to roam around and see on which square he will plop. The person who purchased a chance on that particular square wins half the pot. The other half goes to benefit the Jane Preservation Society, Baker said.

The game is similar to a cow plop. Wrangling a rooster is a little easier than trying to get a cow to cooperate, Baker explained.

The day starts with breakfast, from 6:30 a.m. to 9, at the White Rock Fire Station. A fun run will take place at 8, a pageant -- including pets -- will begin at 9. The parade will follow at 10:30, with games until 1. Bouncy houses also will be available for the children. Armbands, for $5 each, will be available and offer unlimited usage.

A chicken dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Baker said several "great musicians" will perform throughout the day.

Pageant categories include: Baby Jane Boy; Baby Jane Girl; Tiny Tot Boy, 2-4 years old; Tiny Tot Girl, 2 to 4 years old; Miss Jane, 5-9 years old; Prairie Princess, 10-18 years old; Mrs. Prairie -- must be in full costume.

Pet Show categories include Lookalike, Biggest, Littlest, Cutest, Best Costume and Ugliest.

Deadline for the pageant and pet show entries is 8:45 that morning.

Other events include a tractor show, car show, truck show and motorcycle show. Raffle drawings will be held, various vendors will have items for sale and demonstrations will take place.

Neighbors should bring lawn chairs and enjoy seeing friends they haven't seen for a while. Visiting was definitely one of the highlights last year, Baker said.

"We plan on having a good time, just like we had last year," Baker said. "The food is always good. We encourage people to sit and listen to the music and visit."

Society members are committed to preserving the history of Jane for future generations by hosting Jane Days and taking on renovation projects. Two years ago, volunteers finished renovating the old Jane post office right before Jane Days.

For information, call Baker at 417-592-7918 or Amanda Carr at 479-586-8940.

