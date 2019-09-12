Nina Faye Baker

Oct. 12, 1938

Sept. 3, 2019

Nina Faye Baker, 80, of Garfield, Ark., formerly of rural Anderson, Mo., died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born Oct. 12, 1938, in Lanagan, Mo., to Lester Ray and Lillian (Carmen) Crosby. She owned Nina's Country Girl Beauty Shop in Anderson; worked for Emerson Electric in Rogers, Ark., and in the cafeteria at the Anderson Elementary School. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and playing cards. She was a member of the Twelve Corners Baptist Church in Garfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob Baker; two brothers, Benny Crosby and Bobby Crosby; a sister, Rosemary Carter; and grandson, Dylan Foltz.

Survivors include two children, Robin Foltz (Doug) of Seligman, Mo., Rex Baker (Joey) of Garfield; a brother, Doug Crosby of Norfolk, Va.; three sisters, Wanda Benge of Palestine, Texas, Ona Mae Reardon of Noel, Mo., Laverne Crosby of Anderson: and 10 grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home with Brother Rick Booyer officiating. Burial followed in the Tracy Cemetery in Anderson.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Funeral services were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Gary Leon Corter

Sept. 6, 1950

Sept. 6, 2019

Gary Leon Corter, born Sept. 6, 1950, in Mountain View, Ark., died after a sudden illness in Mercy Hospital on Sept. 6, 2019. He was 69 years old.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Juanita Corter; and two brothers, Larry Corter and Ernie Corter.

Survivors include four children, Gary Shane Corter (Diane) of Tampa, Fla., Stacy Hendrix (Grant) of Anderson, Mo., Chastity Ricker (Dan) of Goodman, Mo., Dusty Corter (Shannon) of Sperry, Okla.; 11 grandchildren; two sisters, Dottie Goldsmith (Jerry) of Rogers, Ark., and Marsha Faught (Danny) of Rogers; and brother, Jerry Corter of Springdale, Ark.

He was a truck driver and mechanic who wouldn't miss out on an opportunity to be with family. His wishes were for no services to be held.

Roy E. 'Gene' Keeler

Nov. 13, 1926

Sept. 5, 2019

Roy E. "Gene" Keeler, of Goodman, Mo., entered into rest September 5, 2019, after a short illness. Gene was born November 13, 1926, in Splitlog, Mo., to Peter and Alice (Brown) Keeler. He lived most of his life in the Goodman and Neosho area. Gene was a lineman for New Mac Electric Company, retiring after 30 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman; a wonderful gardener; and loved to golf and play BINGO. He was a member of Goodman First Baptist Church. Gene and Mary Anna Landon were married June 15, 1946; she preceded him in death on March 5, 1996.

He is survived by three children, Danny Keeler and wife, Vicki of Neosho, Kenneth Keeler and wife, Karen of Arkansas City, Kan., and Gary Keeler of Joplin; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren, with one additional great-grandchild on the way. In addition to his wife, Gene was preceded in death by one son, Terry Keeler; one daughter, Linda Keeler; and nine siblings.

Services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at Goodman First Baptist Church. Interment followed at Banner Cemetery, Splitlog, Mo. A visitation was held on Sunday, September 8, at Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, Mo. Contributions in honor of Gene may be made to Goodman First Baptist Church, c/o Clark Funeral Home, P.O. Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.

Online condolences may be posted at www.clarkfuneralhomes.com.

Services were under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, Mo.

PAID OBITUARY

Cara Elaine Smith

Nov. 8, 1970

Sept. 6, 2019

Cara Elaine Smith, 48, died from cancer Friday, Sept 6, 2019, in Neosho, Mo.

She was born Nov. 8, 1970, in Indio, Calif., to James and Andrea (Ross) Smith. She lived in Indio for six years until moving with the family to Goodman, Mo., in 1977. She was a special girl and attended special classes at schools in Neosho and received a certificate in 1989. She was a happy person most of the time and loved her cats. She kept herself busy with writing, reading, coloring, word searches, watching television, and playing music.

She is survived by her parents, James and Andrea Smith of the home; her brother, Norman Smith (Connie) of Neosho; and other extended family members.

A funeral service will be held at Goodman Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Goodman, Mo.

Interment of ashes will be at a later date in Howard Cemetery, Goodman, Mo.

Betty Darlene Thurman

March 13, 1951

Sept. 5, 2019

Betty Darlene Thurman, 68, of Sulphur Springs, Ark., died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

She was born March 13, 1951, in Anderson, Mo., to Leroy Edward Thurman Sr. and Esther Coleen (Robbins) Thurman. She was raised in Anderson and Noel, Mo., and was a 1968 graduate of McDonald County High School. She was employed for several years at Sundancer Homes and Little Debbie Foods. She was also a firefighter for the Sulphur Springs Fire Department. She enjoyed rescuing animals and caring for her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and an infant sister, Shirley Thurman.

Survivors include three brothers, Leroy Thurman Jr. (Stella) of Noel, James Thurman also of Noel, and Danny Thurman of Sulphur Springs; and a sister, Linda Thurman of Sulphur Springs.

Funeral services were held graveside Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Anderson Cemetery in Anderson, with Brother Gairy Osburn officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson was in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 09/12/2019