Randy Wilson wants to re-organize the Noel Marshal's Office and improve operations.

As newly promoted marshal, Wilson hopes to make inroads in community relations and help revive Noel as a friendly, small town.

Wilson has worked at the Noel Marshal's Office since 2016, serving as chief deputy. On Thursday night, he was promoted to lead the office. With 27 years of experience in law enforcement, Wilson believes that the town can recapture its former essence that draws so many.

"I think it can happen," he said.

Wilson told those in attendance at the Noel City Council meeting Tuesday night that officers responded to 42 suspicious incidents in the last pay period. Highlighted calls included seven animal calls, five burglaries, 14 domestic calls, 10 disturbances, 14 thefts, 14 trespassing incidents and 23 reckless incidents. Calls totaled 457, he reported.

Noel resident Camille Graves said she is once again offering to donate time and materials to help give the Marshal's Office a facelift. She said she made the same offer last year, but no action was taken.

Graves, who was able to complete her internship at the Marshal's Office, wants to pay the city back for giving her that opportunity.

She focused on community policing for her master's degree and was able to complete some projects which gave her insight into the unique community that has blended nationalities.

In other reports, street superintendent Christopher Craig said he and others are continuing cleanup efforts after a storm recently ripped through town.

Fire Chief Brandon Barrett said that, after the storm came through, he and his crew worked from 10:30 that night until 7 the next morning, clearing roads and more.

During the last pay period, fire crews handled 82 calls, he said.

In other business, city council members voted to approve the purchase of a new backup pump for the wastewater treatment department, as well as a generator and a power washer.

General News on 09/12/2019