John Michael Brown and Charlotte R. Brown to Terry D. Cox and Tonya L. Cox. Sec. 22, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Gary O'Shay and Virginia Lee O'Shay to Howard Genz and Lois A. Genz. Sec. 34, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Jason M. Tyer and Sabrina Tyer to Ramiro Alavardo Robledo. Ginger Blue. Blk. 2, Lot 15 and Lot 16. McDonald County, Mo.

Ashley Linn to Robert E. Tallman. Sec. 1, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Raymond Landon and Betty Landon to Trevyn Faulkner. Sec. 4, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Lois M. Stewart, Charles R. Stewart and Velma L. Lowry to John Laney and Jart Ray Laney. Sec. 5, Twp. 23, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Ronda Greene and Barry Greene to Ronald M. Wallain and Joyce M. Wallain. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Ronda Greene and Barry Greene to Gary Paul Wallain Trust. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Jaden William Chapman to Nathan William Chapman and Tanya Lund Brackley Chapman. Sec. 25, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Om Sai Baba, LLC to Robert James Soltow and Marla Annette Soltow. Sec. 33, Twp. 22, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Donna Marie Evans to James C. Skaggs. Mt. Shira Amended Plat. Blk. 3, Lot 4 and Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

Keith Kalminski to Keith Kalminski and Dorothea Genece Vail. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 89. McDonald County, Mo.

William A. Sinclair, John Sinclair and Cindy Sinclair to Raymond Sinclair and Stephanie Sinclair. Sec. 3, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Sinclair Dairies to Raymond Sinclair and Stephanie Sinclair. Sec. 3, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Philip Cottrell to Peggy Frazier-Smith. Sec. 10, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Kristin L. Horton and Mark A. Horton to Edward L. Horton. Ley-Welles Estates. Lot 11 and Lot 12. McDonald County, Mo.

Edward L. Horton and Sarah E. Horton, deceased, to Dustin R. Morgan. Ley-Welles Estates. Lot 11 and Lot 12. McDonald County, Mo.

Kenneth H. Heiskell and Debra E. Heiskell to Jacob L. Smith and Alicia V. Smith. Patterson Heights Sub-division. Blk. 17, Lot 3 and Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

Jan Woods and Carroll Woods to Austin Vandorn and Madison Vandorn. Sec. 18, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 179 and Lot 180. McDonald County, Mo.

Andrew McKnight to Franklin Miller and Nadine Miller. Pinecrest Addition. Lot 25. McDonald County, Mo.

James E. Cantrell, Margaret E. Cantrell, Vickie Sue Brannon and Timothy Brannon to Bobby D. Sammann and Barbara H. Sammann Trust. Indian River Estates. Lot 27 and Lot 28. McDonald County, Mo.

Sheila A. Agofsky to Randy Wilson and Kimberly Jo Wilson. Paradise Heights 1st Addition. Lot 15, Lot 16 and Lot 39. McDonald County, Mo.

Pere J. Ellis and Karen S. Ellis to Rainworks, LLC. Sec. 2, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Scott L. Kwapiszeski to Kevin J. Jackson and Beverly D. Jackson. Sec. 12, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Melissa D. Lance to Kevin J. Jackson and Beverly D. Jackson. Sec. 12, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

General News on 09/12/2019