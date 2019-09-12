The McDonald County High School 9/10 softball team beat Bluejacket 9-8 on Sept. 7 in its final game of the Commerce High School Softball Tournament.

The win gave the Lady Mustangs a 1-3 record in the tournament against three small-school varsity teams from Oklahoma and East Newton.

Against Bluejacket, McDonald County scored three runs in the top of the seventh to break a 6-6 tie to take a 9-6 lead into the bottom half of the inning, where the Lady Mustangs held on for the 9-8 win.

Amanda Pacheco had a two-run single in the three-run rally. Marianna Salas drove in the final run.

Pacheco and Salas led McDonald County with two hits each. Kaitlin Puckett, Lexi Abbott, Annalisa Ramirez and Kaylee Banta had one each. Hannah Padilla went the distance on the mound to get the win.

McDonald County opened the tournament with a 7-1 loss to Afton.

Puckett, Abbott and Ramirez had one hit each to lead McDonald County. Padilla took the loss, holding Afton to three runs until the sixth when the winners scored four runs on four hits, all with two out.

Commerce claimed a 6-0 win in the Lady Mustangs' second game. Puckett and Salas had the only McDonald County hits.

East Newton claimed a 7-2 win in McDonald County's final loss. Pacheco and Puckett had two hits each, while Abbott and Kylan Horton both had one.

