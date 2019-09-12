Division I

The following cases were filed:

Lana J. Leach vs. Gregory A. Leach. Dissolution.

Billy D. Cagle vs. Krista Cagle. Dissolution.

Kennedy McKale Edwards vs. Ashton Micah Edwards. Dissolution.

Steve L. Smith vs. Linda L. Smith. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Ashley Rianne Rutherford. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Skyler Ashton Petitt-Cotton. Exceeded posted speed limit.

James Culton Kivett. Displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another.

David M. Moyle Jr. Failed to wear protective/approved headgear when on a motorcycle in motion.

Nichlous D. Wilkerson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nicholas Cole Martin. Person under age 18 operating or riding in a truck failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

April B. Denney. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cameron Scott Wever. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

Sandra M. Burns vs. Robert R. Denaeyer. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Andrew Buckley Chilcote. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $94.50.

Austin Steven Francisco. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Steven Dale Hurley. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Ashley Montana Linn. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Laramy W. O'Leary. Driver failed to secure child less than 8 years old in child restraint or booster seat. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Frederick Allen Quackenbush. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $345.50.

Trent Vaden Robinson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Dallas Ray Zumwalt. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Pamela L. Osburn. Suit on account.

OneMain Financial Group, LLC vs. David Miller. Suit on account.

KTre Holdings, LLP vs. Justin J. Sellers et al. Unlawful detainer.

Rithy Meas vs. Joseph L. Hendren. Breach of contract.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Tanner Rodriguez. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Johnny Vaughan. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Stephanie D. Breton et al. Unlawful detainer.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Justin Mills. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Charles P. Anderson et al. Unlawful detainer.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Sharon Elnicki. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Eliberto Ramirez. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Timoteo A. Gomez. Take and/or possess rock bass and/or warmouth bass of illegal length.

Adrian M. Maciel. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Amanda Marie Knapp. Theft/stealing.

Chad L. Wilson. Domestic assault.

James Culton Kivett. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Marissa N. Cramer. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Austin Steven Francisco. Trespassing and violated order of protection for adult.

Jeffrey Neal Cooper. Domestic assault.

Joseph Robert McGuire. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, failure to register motor vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Austin Dane de Vault. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, DWI - alcohol, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident and minor visibly intoxicated/blood alcohol content more than .02%.

Sharat Babu Bodapati. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Skyler Ahston Petitt-Cotton. False impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

Shon Lindsey Moudy. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Melisa Rubi. Exceeded posted speed limit.

James M. Collum. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Richard W. Leach. Assault.

Steven J. Carter. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Christopher C. Lasley. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Jesse E. Dunn. Delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Noel B. Baney. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital vs. Brian E. Cosper et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Howard Genz. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Kristina A. Johnson et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Mancle James Carrier. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $94.50.

Todd Jeffrey Cypher. Gross weight exceeded 80,000 pounds. Guilty plea. Fine of $185.50.

David B. Edmisten. Operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50.

Randy L. Finan. Littering. Guilty plea. Fine of $154.

Austin Francisco. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident, failure to register motor vehicle, making false report, failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right, trespassing, violation of order of protection for adult and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Fine of $2,230.

Dayner O. Garcia Cuadra. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Tara Jean Headley. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Karla Rene Johnson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Emileigh May Krueger. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Cristina Lachino Alvarado. Purchase/attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Steven R. Perez. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $296.

Nicole Sky Thurman. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Sherry Anita Williams. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $151.50.

Gao Nou Xiong. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Felonies:

Kyra D. Mouse. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

