Stella Senior Center Dinner and Dance -- Sept. 13

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance on Friday, Sept. 13. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a breakfast-menu dinner. The dance will start at 7 p.m. with music by The Timberline Country Band. There is a cover charge of $5 for the dance. Call 417-628-3314 or 417-476-3079 for more information.

Pea Ridge National Military Park -- Sept. 14

Pea Ridge National Military Park will conduct Civil War artillery programs beginning Saturday, Sep. 14. Artillery demonstrations are scheduled for 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m., behind the park visitor center. Pea Ridge NMP will be conducting these programs throughout the summer and early fall. Find programs on the calendar on the website at www.nps.gov/peri.

Noel Chamber Annual Golf Tournament -- Sept. 16

The 33rd 2019 Golf Scramble will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, and 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, with a shotgun start both days. The tournament will be held at Neosho's Municipal Golf Course, located at 1850 Clubhouse Road in Neosho. It will be a four-man scramble, and one team member must be a member of the Neosho Chamber. Foursomes, twosomes and individual players are encouraged to register. Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Janel Wilder, event coordinator, at 417-451-1925 or janel@neoshocc.com. Visit neoshocc.com/events to register and find additional information. Tournament registration is open through Monday, Sept. 16.

Neosho Area Job Fair -- Oct. 1

The Neosho Area Fall Job Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Civic, located at 109 W. Main Street in Neosho. The fair will offer employers the ability to speak with job seekers, take on-site applications and provide information about their businesses. The Neosho Fall Job Fair is free to all job seekers. Job seekers are encouraged to come dressed to impress and bring their resumes. Interviews will be done on-site in many cases. Booth space is still available, for more information, contact Charity Shelton at The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce. Contact by phone at 417-451-1925 or email to charity@neoshocc.com.

McDonald County Senior Center Activities --

Lunch is served five days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the McDonald County Senior Center in Noel. All Seniors are welcome.

Other scheduled activities:

Friday, Sept. 13 -- Bingo is scheduled at 5 p.m. Donations would be appreciated.

For more information, call Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511.

Community on 09/12/2019