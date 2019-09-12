This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given a notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Sept. 1

Shannon Davis, 52, Straford, Mo., excessive blood alcohol content

Regina Faye Kissel, 54, Anderson, disorderly conduct

Tomas Salazar Sanchez, 39, Noel, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and excessive blood alcohol content

Shyanna Barbare Jean Sales, 24, Neosho, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and theft/stealing

Michael Anthony Teed, 28, Joplin, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Sept. 2

Ira George Allman, 44, Noel, failure to register motor vehicle

Billy Eugene Cole, 63, Elkins, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Janis Michele Wilburn, 56, Anderson, DWI - alcohol

Sept. 3

Shawnda Rachele Erickson, 40, Baxter Springs, Kan., assault and passing bad check

Chelsi Dawn Greene, 26, Anderson, burglary and receiving stolen property

George Edward Roberts, 51, Anderson, steal wire/electrical transformer or other device/pipe

Lester Leroy Smith, 52, Grove, Okla., as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, driving while revoked/suspended, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident, violation of order of protection for adult, property damage, passing bad check, DWI - alcohol and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident

Megan Elizabeth Wolfe, 39, Goodman, parole violation

Sept. 4

Larry Daniel Forcum Jr., 40, Goodman, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and expired plates

Sept. 5

Cristy Barnett, 41, Altamont, Kan., theft/stealing

Donald Lee Colvard, 45, Goodman, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Matthew A. Middleton, 25, Goodman, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, burglary, theft/stealing, unlawful use of weapon - discharge into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method and failed to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left

Daniel Lee Morlan, 37, Granby, non-support

Sept. 6

Antonio Matyas, 41, Noel, unlawful use of weapon - exhibiting and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Jeffery Alan Howard, 36, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended and expired plates

Lindsey Ann Russell, 37, Goodman, DWI - alcohol

Lisa Michelle Slife, 49, Rocky Comfort, resisting/interfering with arrest and DWI - alcohol

Sept. 7

Branton Alfred, 23, Noel, peace disturbance

Brian Lee Chadwell, 39, Westville, Okla., failure to register motor vehicle

Iroichy Rodriguez, 36, Noel, failure to obey lawful order and peace disturbance

