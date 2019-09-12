This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given a notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Sept. 1
Shannon Davis, 52, Straford, Mo., excessive blood alcohol content
Regina Faye Kissel, 54, Anderson, disorderly conduct
Tomas Salazar Sanchez, 39, Noel, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and excessive blood alcohol content
Shyanna Barbare Jean Sales, 24, Neosho, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and theft/stealing
Michael Anthony Teed, 28, Joplin, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Sept. 2
Ira George Allman, 44, Noel, failure to register motor vehicle
Billy Eugene Cole, 63, Elkins, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Janis Michele Wilburn, 56, Anderson, DWI - alcohol
Sept. 3
Shawnda Rachele Erickson, 40, Baxter Springs, Kan., assault and passing bad check
Chelsi Dawn Greene, 26, Anderson, burglary and receiving stolen property
George Edward Roberts, 51, Anderson, steal wire/electrical transformer or other device/pipe
Lester Leroy Smith, 52, Grove, Okla., as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, driving while revoked/suspended, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident, violation of order of protection for adult, property damage, passing bad check, DWI - alcohol and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident
Megan Elizabeth Wolfe, 39, Goodman, parole violation
Sept. 4
Larry Daniel Forcum Jr., 40, Goodman, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and expired plates
Sept. 5
Cristy Barnett, 41, Altamont, Kan., theft/stealing
Donald Lee Colvard, 45, Goodman, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Matthew A. Middleton, 25, Goodman, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, burglary, theft/stealing, unlawful use of weapon - discharge into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method and failed to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left
Daniel Lee Morlan, 37, Granby, non-support
Sept. 6
Antonio Matyas, 41, Noel, unlawful use of weapon - exhibiting and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jeffery Alan Howard, 36, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended and expired plates
Lindsey Ann Russell, 37, Goodman, DWI - alcohol
Lisa Michelle Slife, 49, Rocky Comfort, resisting/interfering with arrest and DWI - alcohol
Sept. 7
Branton Alfred, 23, Noel, peace disturbance
Brian Lee Chadwell, 39, Westville, Okla., failure to register motor vehicle
Iroichy Rodriguez, 36, Noel, failure to obey lawful order and peace disturbanceGeneral News on 09/12/2019
Print Headline: Booking Report