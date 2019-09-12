In a brief meeting Tuesday, the Pineville Board of Aldermen discussed the possibility of striping one of the city's streets.

Alderman Ann Crowder-Sanders brought the issue to the board's attention. She said Rhine Street is narrow and does not have a middle stripe and drivers tend to drive in the middle of the road. Additionally, the road curves and goes up a hill, and drivers cannot see oncoming traffic, she said.

City Clerk Melissa Ziemianin said the city did not do any street striping last year and did not budget any for this year. She said she does not believe the city has the capability of doing it independently but would have to hire someone.

The meeting began with a public hearing on the annexation of 1822 Jesse James Road. No one came to speak about the annexation, and the hearing was closed.

Also on Tuesday, the board approved bills in the amount of $35,551.

Ziemianin noted the board is going back to its regular schedule of two meetings a month following the summer. The next regular meeting will be Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at city hall. A special budget meeting was also scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 17. There will not be a meeting on Nov. 26, as two aldermen will be out of town.

