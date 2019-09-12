RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Lily Allman took fifth place at the Springfield Catholic Girls' Golf Tournament held Sept. 3 at the Bill and Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield.

Lily Allman shot a nine-over-par 80 to lead the McDonald County High School girls' golf team at the Springfield Catholic Girls' Golf Tournament held Sept. 3 at the Bill and Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield.

Allman's total was good enough for fifth place out of the 38 players.

Rounding out the scores for McDonald County were Anna Mead with a 116, Jolie Stipp 117 and Lundyn Trudeau 124.

McDonald County finished in fifth out of the six schools with full teams with a 438 total. Springfield Catholic won the team title with a 294 total, followed by Logan-Rogersville with a 378, Stockton 423, Branson 434, McDonald County 438 and Galena 460.

Catholic's Reagan Zibilski won the individual title by 15 strokes with an 11-under-par 60. Her Catholic teammates, Kayla Pfitzner and Kyleigh Pfitzner, were second and tied for third with a 75 and 76, respectively. Also shooting 76 was Brooke Wagner of Logan-Rogersville.

In a dual on Sept. 5 at Nevada, Stockton trimmed the Lady Mustangs 211 to 216 in the team race.

Allman took medalist honors with a 40, while Stipp had a 56, Trudeau a 58 and Fayth Ogden a 62.

Kassidy Dalton led Stockton with a 49. Nevada had two players and the Stockton junior varsity had three.

McDonald County was at the Lady Cassville Invitational on Sept. 9 and at Marshfield on Sept. 10 before traveling to Joplin on Sept. 13.

