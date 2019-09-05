"But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us, even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved)...." Ephesians 2:4-5

It is an amazing thing to consider. Even while we were dead in our sins, God so loved us that He gave His only-begotten Son to die for us and pay in full for our sins and the sins of the whole world.

The Bible tells us in Romans 5:8: "But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us."

And not only did God send His Son to die for us and redeem us to God; as He raised up Christ Jesus from the dead on the third day, so He has raised us (all believers) up from our spiritual darkness and death and made us alive together with Christ through faith (cf. John 5:24-26).

By His grace alone and by means of the message of the Gospel, He brought us to trust in Jesus and His cross and gave to us the assurance of forgiveness and life in Jesus' name. God, who is rich in mercy beyond all understanding, because of His great love for us in Christ Jesus, redeemed us and saved us from sin and eternal death by bringing us to know and trust in Messiah Jesus as our Savior.

It is as Paul writes a few verses later: "For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: not of works, lest any man should boast" (Ephesians 2:8-9).

What a gracious blessing that is for all who believe!

O merciful God, we thank and praise You for Your great love toward us in sending Your Son to die for us and redeem us and for making us alive to You and Your grace by bringing us to know and trust in Your Son, Christ Jesus, our Savior. Amen.

[Devotion by Randy Moll. Scripture quotations are from the King James Version of the Bible.]

Religion on 09/05/2019