Della Moreman

Feb. 24, 1933

Aug. 29, 2019

Della Moreman, 86, of Bentonville, Ark., died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at her residence in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born Feb. 24, 1933, in Jane, Mo., to Clarence and Georgia (Buttram) Wellesley. She married Andy Moreman in May of 1971 in Bentonville. She enjoyed decorating and cooking, and she enjoyed flipping houses many years before it was popular.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Kenny Moreman; two brothers, Carl and Gerald.

Survivors include her husband, Andy Moreman of the home; children, Stephen Varner (Ruth) of Rogers, Ark., Denise Wagner (Erwin) of Kennesaw, Ga., Patty Knaust (Don) of Bentonville; siblings, Bonnie Hardy and Tressie Wellesley both of Wichita, Kan., Ada Michael of Harrison, Ark., Freda Schlessman (John) of Beaver, Okla.; and four grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Jane, with Greg Marrufo officiating. Burial followed in the Jane Cemetery in Jane.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762; or nwacircleoflife.com.

Online condolences at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Funeral services were under the personal care and direction of the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Jan O'Brien Stouffer

Aug. 20, 1956

Aug. 29, 2019

On Thursday, August 29, 2019, Jan O'Brien Stouffer, loving daughter, sister, and mother of two passed away.

Jan was born on August 20, 1956, in West Plains, Missouri, to Richard O'Brien and Patsy Robinson. Jan graduated from McDonald County High School and then attended Crowder College. On December 15, 1980, Jan gave birth to twins: Tyler Wellhausen and Misty Henderson. She married Marty Stouffer in May of 2004.

Jan's smile lit up a room; her kind heart, vivacious spirit, and compassion always made you feel loved. Jan always greeted everyone with a compliment and never met a stranger. She enjoyed attending swap meets with her late husband, Marty, and talking to people; Jan was a great storyteller and a dreamer. She especially loved going to the casino, shooting pool, and shopping with her family.

Jan is survived by her mother, Patsy Robinson and her husband, Bob; one son, Tyler Wellhausen and his wife, Hailey; one daughter, Misty Henderson and her husband, Steve; four grandchildren, Haley Henderson, Beau Henderson, Ren Wellhausen, Keane Wellhausen; two brothers, Rick O'Brien, Roger O'Brien; one sister, Donna Kenney and her husband, Jerry and numerous extended family and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Hedge-Lewis-Goodwin Funeral Home in Webb City, Mo.

