RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County junior varsity quarterback Colton Ruddick outruns a Marshfield defender for a short gain in the Mustangs' 28-18 loss in a combined JV/freshman game on Sept. 2 at MCHS.

Marshfield jumped out to a 22-0 "halftime" lead before having to hold on in the third, fourth and fifth quarters for a 28-18 win over McDonald County in a combined JV/freshman game held on Sept. 2 at MCHS.

Marshfield scored on its first three possessions against the McDonald County junior varsity. The Blue Jays went 61 yards on their first drive, scoring on a one-yard run for a 6-0 lead with 3:05 left in the first quarter.

The Blue Jays added touchdowns on a three-yard pass and a 14-yard pass and a pair of two-point conversions in the second quarter for a 22-0 lead.

The McDonald County freshmen battled the Blue Jays to a scoreless third quarter before Marshfield scored on a six-yard run with 6:25 left in the third quarter for a 28-0 lead.

McDonald County's freshmen then reeled off 18 consecutive points before time ran out in the fifth quarter.

McDonald County's first score came on a one-yard run by Sterling Woods. The quarterback sneak was set up by a 58-yard pass from Woods to Hunter Harris.

Jack Parnell scored the Mustangs' second touchdown on a 54-yard run early in the fifth quarter. Two Cross Dowd passes to Weston Gordon moved the ball from the 20-yard line to the Mustangs' 46, setting up Parnell's run.

Colter Vick recovered a bad snap on a punt at the Marshfield two-yard line setting up the Mustangs' final score, Fisher Sanny's two-yard run.

The junior varsity's next game is at home on Monday, Sept. 9, against Logan-Rogersville while the freshmen are off until Sept. 16, when they host Bolivar. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. for both games.

Sports on 09/05/2019