The McDonald County High School cross country team opened its 2019 season at the Carthage Warm-Up held on Aug. 31, at Carthage High School.
No individual results or team scores were kept and the normal 3.1-mile cross country course was shortened to two miles in a race that basically served as cross country's take on a jamboree.
The McDonald County boys were led by Garrett Spears and David Lazalde. Spears finished in a time of 11:24, while Lazalde was timed in 11:46.
Rounding out the times for the boys were Jackson Behm, 12:30; Levi Smith, 13:13; Isaac Behm, 13:47; Hunter Leach, 14:50; Cross Spencer, 15:43; Garrett Anderson, 15:59; Ryan King, 16:08; Justin Smith, 17:00; Jaxson Harrell, 18:50; and Matthew McCall, 21:09.
The McDonald County girls' team ran as a group with all five girls timed in 16:51.
Team members included Addy Mick, Haley Mick, Anna Belle Price, Melysia McCrory and Bailey Miller.
McDonald County's first official meet is set for Thursday, Sept. 12, at Seneca.Sports on 09/05/2019
Print Headline: Mustang Cross Country Runs At Carthage Warm-Up