RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Garrett Spears and David Lazalde (second team from right) lead the Mustang boys' cross country team off the start line at the Carthage Warm-Up held on Aug. 31 at Carthage High School.

The McDonald County High School cross country team opened its 2019 season at the Carthage Warm-Up held on Aug. 31, at Carthage High School.

No individual results or team scores were kept and the normal 3.1-mile cross country course was shortened to two miles in a race that basically served as cross country's take on a jamboree.

The McDonald County boys were led by Garrett Spears and David Lazalde. Spears finished in a time of 11:24, while Lazalde was timed in 11:46.

Rounding out the times for the boys were Jackson Behm, 12:30; Levi Smith, 13:13; Isaac Behm, 13:47; Hunter Leach, 14:50; Cross Spencer, 15:43; Garrett Anderson, 15:59; Ryan King, 16:08; Justin Smith, 17:00; Jaxson Harrell, 18:50; and Matthew McCall, 21:09.

The McDonald County girls' team ran as a group with all five girls timed in 16:51.

Team members included Addy Mick, Haley Mick, Anna Belle Price, Melysia McCrory and Bailey Miller.

McDonald County's first official meet is set for Thursday, Sept. 12, at Seneca.

