The Cornerstone Bank to Rigoberto Mora. Sec. 23, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Yenni del Jesus Ascencio Hernandez, Mario Robles and Jonni Ascencio to Abigail Martinez Armijo. Sec. 14, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Calvin Idell and Kimberly Idell to Mariano Damian Monsalvo and Maci Nicole Tinsley. Sec. 24, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Jim Anderson and Michelle Anderson to David Irvine and Ethen Irvine. Sec. 29, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Julia Christian to Gustavo Adolpho Sotz Yool and Leydi Rosmeri Mendez Ordonez. Lamson's 2nd Addition. Blk. 44, Lot 1 and Lot 2; Lot 7 and Lot 8. McDonald County, Mo.

Barbara R. Sindelar to Chad W. Crow and Rebecca D. Crow. Sec. 28, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. and Sec. 33, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Janyse S. Shockley and Wesley A. Shockley to Lloyd S. Helm. Sec. 29, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Christopher McGarrah and Variea McGarrah to Clarence McGarrah. Sec. 26, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. Lanagan's Shady Nook. Lot 1 through Lot 8; Lot 37 through Lot 49. McDonald County, Mo.

Three Bridges, LLC to Joshua Reynolds and Kathryn Reynolds. Sec. 36, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Gloria J. Corkin to Stanley Duggar and Janice Duggar. C. L. Bowler. Lot 25. McDonald County, Mo.

Anderson Church of Christ to Harold McAnnally and Paula McAnnally. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. Bennett's 2nd Addition. Blk. 2, Lot 3. McDonald County, Mo.

Anderson Church of Christ to James E. Smith Jr. Bennett's 2nd Addition. Lot 2. McDonald County, Mo.

Steven Adam Strader and Marie Strader to Canrado Camama and Cecilia Camama. Sec. 25, Twp. 22, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Trevor Levin Pointer and Jessica Potter to Joseph Heins. Sec. 25, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 1. McDonald County, Mo.

