The air conditioner is on full blast, the sweat has gathered on our brows, and many of us are ready for cooler weather. However, when we are snowed into our homes in the dead of winter, nothing sounds better than popping the lid off of a home-canned jar of salsa. If you missed our last canning class on July 11 and wish you had the newest information on canning, here is your chance to get caught up by joining us from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the Pineville Community Center for our Salsa canning class.

Register no later than Monday, Sept. 19, by calling the McDonald County Extension Office at 417-223-4775. Class fee is $20 per person.

During the canning class, we will learn basic canning information, look at different canning methods and can a jar of salsa. All master canners in the making will take home a jar of homemade salsa to enjoy with their families.

Can't make it to class but still want all the up-to-date evidence-based information on canning? We have a self-paced online course that covers, spreads, pickling, salsa, pressure canning, dehydration and freezing, all for the low price of $30. The online course is also great for all levels of experience, including experienced canners who are returning to the art of canning but feel a little rusty.

Already an expert canner? Please feel free to stop at the University of Missouri Extension office in Pineville to have your pressure canner gauge checked for free. No need to call and make an appointment, simply stop by with your canning lid. Don't forget to sign up for our free food preservation digital newsletter. Just call the McDonald County Extension office and ask to be added to the newsletter list.

