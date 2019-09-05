Division I

The following cases were filed:

Katlin C. Francisco vs. Austin S. Francisco. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Deena Marie McLallen. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Michelle Brock vs. Travis Brock. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Lucinda Rachelle Carver. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Evie Belinda Cotton. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $146.

April B. Denney. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Jeremy J. Freeman. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $246.

James Arthur Hamill. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Michael Milton Lunsford. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $40.50.

Paul Joseph Meyer. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $4650.

Garrett R. Payne. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Kayla Pennington. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $146.

Poe Poe. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Margaret-Anne Morgan Presley. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Carla Ann Shenk. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Andrew Blake Wasson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

KTre Holdings, LLP vs. Tanner G. Orten et al. Unlawful detainer.

Navy Federal Credit Union vs. Kimberly R. Huckabey. Contract -- other.

Donald L. Underwood vs. Austin S. Francisco. Rent and possession.

Autovest, LLC vs. Deanna G. Wilks. Contract - other.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Shannon Steele. Suit on account.

Autovest, LLC vs. Robert W. Beltran et al. Breach of contract.

Jeremy Herrington et al vs. Ray Cooper. Rent and possession.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Laureen Nelson. Suit on account.

Cash Link USA, LLC vs. Mark Smith. Suit on account.

Cash Link USA, LLC vs. Krista Cagle. Suit on account.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Bethany Compton et al. Breach of contract.

Barclays Bank Deleware vs. William J. Hess. Suit on account.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Robert L. Simmons. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Samuel L. Collins. Failed to drive on right half of roadway -- resulting in an accident.

Oatis S. Hook. Driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Alejandro Bandera. Failed to drive on right half of roadway -- resulting in an accident and failure to register motor vehicle.

Christopher L. McGarrah. Leaving scene of motor vehicle accident, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, passed vehicle on right and traveled off main portion of road and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Gary Gene Geddes. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

David B. Edmisten. Operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation.

Gerald N. Fraley. DWI -- alcohol.

Harold Leon Millikin. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Sandra L. Christian. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Norman Yeargain. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Milagio Bautista. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Darik Whitehill. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Shane D. Nelson. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and failure to register motor vehicle.

Twyla D. Sawyer. Abandon motor vehicle/trailer.

Donald A. Jones. Failed to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left.

Jesse A. Laster. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

Mariah G. Willard. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Keith W. Wiltgen. Driving while revoked/suspended, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Michael J. Morrison. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Jose Luis Echeverria. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Stephen M. Sisk. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Gibson L. Phillips. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Darek L. Crow. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Brenda L. Drake. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Armando Alexander Mendez. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Timothy Sampson Monoessy. Harassment.

Michael Keith Dye. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Gavin Wade Lawson. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Misty Jenett Mendoza. Take and/or possess catfish of illegal length.

Lauren Rae Maddox. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Elmer I. Salmeron. Take and/or possess rock bass and/or warmouth bass of illegal length.

Timoteo A. Hernandez. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Terry D. Luster. Take and/or possess rock bass and/or warmouth bass of illegal length.

Donald Leslie Landers. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Ignacio Sanchez. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Mollie M. Dees. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Ashley Montana Linn. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ryan Alexander Johnson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Keith W. Wiltgen. DWI -- alcohol.

Rachel D. Richmeier. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Haley Karnish. Theft/stealing.

Chase M. Witt. Theft/stealing.

Leah A. Isbell. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Alan E. Purdy. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Brian S. Kimbrough. DWI -- alcohol.

The following cases were heard:

Easy Cash ASAP, LLC vs. Kenneth Armstrong. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Noel B. Baney. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Tonya K. Cypret. Contract --other. Judgment for plaintiff.

Bank of America vs. Ashley Dorn. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Kristina A. Johnson et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Michele Walters. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Thomas J. Benedict. Possess black bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $11.50.

Heidi C. Bierman. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Samuel J. Boyer. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Natasha M. Creech. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Olsen S. Darra Jr. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Kristi K. Davis. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Ashley J. Delzell. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Jose A. Dominguez Rico. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Gary Gene Geddes. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $139.50.

Shannon Gail Gravette. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Asawo Luhk. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $114.50.

Rachel L. Mercer. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $175.

Joe B. Rickey. Unlawfully operate all-terrain vehicle within a stream or river. Guilty plea. Fine of $17.50.

Brian Lee Tidwell. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Steven Joseph Vantine. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Felonies:

Sarah E. Carman. Theft/stealing -- controlled substance/meth manufacturing material. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Cassie D. Cash. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Nick M. Dick. Assault. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Erica Tygart. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

