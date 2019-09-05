This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given a notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Aug. 18
Benjamin Jacob Baker, 30, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine precursors, theft/stealing and shoplifting
Carl Andrew Henderson, 36, Quapaw, Okla., out-of-state fugitive
Joseph J. Immy, 21, Carthage, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident and DWI - alcohol
Tony Allen King, 28, Noel, failure to register motor vehicle
Freddy B. Ohry, 27, Noel, trespassing
Carlos A. Osorio-Ortiz, 37, Springdale, Ark., operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failure to provide license on demand and DWI - alcohol
Jason Michael Riche, 34, Pineville, failure to register motor vehicle, willfully failing/refusing to obey or resisting/opposing law enforcement officer or firefighter in the proper discharge of their duties and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Aug. 19
Alexander Talieson Davies, 23, Goodman, violation of order of protection for adult
David E. Dumas, 55, Joplin, domestic assault
Michael Allen Eisman, 41, Buffalo, Mo., parole violation and domestic assault
Zachary Ryan-Cole Volner, 22, Springfield, probation violation and robbery
Paulus Wayner, 32, Tulsa, Okla., as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Aug. 20
Kelsey D. Bowen, 33, Jane, theft/stealing and passing bad check
Nicholas James Bresnehen, 26, Noel, property damage and trespassing
Tyler Matthew Parmele, 25, no address given, forgery
Alan Michael Tucker, 30, Williamsville, Mo., assault
Dane Allen Wilson, 50, Seneca, theft/stealing
Aug. 21
Cody D. Daniels, 35, Neosho, theft/stealing
Laneita Lorhea Enlow-Gannon, 33, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Justin Stephen Ferris, 31, Pea Ridge, Ark., out-of-state fugitive and domestic assault
Chrystal D. Hahn, 37, Noel, property damage
Timothy Wayne Larimore, 43, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended and DWI -- alcohol
Aug. 22
Mercedes Diane Laughard, 19, Rocky Comfort, property damage, burglary and theft/stealing
Maria Martinez-Garcia, 36, Southwest City, forgery
Sylvia Sue Moss, 46, Noel, burglary and theft/stealing
Joshua Edwin Newburn, 41, Noel, out-of-state fugitive
James Washington, 26, Joplin, defective equipment
Aug. 23
Jonathan Arrellanos, 21, Southwest City, operated commercial motor vehicle without a valid license
Jackie L. Boyd Jr., 49, Noel, expired license
Charles Lee Carr Jr., 49, Lanagan, theft/stealing
Christopher Alyn Davis, 40, Neosho, failure to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right
Servando Alonso Garcia, 33, Noel, assault
Eric Jacob Luttrell, 27, Anderson, deliver/possess/deposit or conceal a controlled substance in a county jail and shoplifting
Ryan Lee Smith, 30, Southwest City, out-of-state fugitive
Jennifer Marie Thompson, 42, no address given, out-of-state fugitive
Aug. 24
Kayla Ann Harris, 30, Southwest City, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, out-of-state fugitive, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Nathan D. Henslee, 41, Rogers, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Christopher Boyd Hutcheson, 35, Pineville, non-support and exceeded posted speed limit
Londan M. Karty, 40, Noel, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Joseph Robert McGuire, 29, Pineville, failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates
Asa Michael Pease, 46, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended
Park Sarafin, 33, Noel, burglary and theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
Dannette Raschelle Teel, 27, Trenton, Mo., driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Devon Debo Wolfe, 25, Southwest City, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuanaGeneral News on 09/05/2019
Print Headline: Booking Report