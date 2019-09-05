This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given a notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Aug. 18

Benjamin Jacob Baker, 30, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine precursors, theft/stealing and shoplifting

Carl Andrew Henderson, 36, Quapaw, Okla., out-of-state fugitive

Joseph J. Immy, 21, Carthage, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident and DWI - alcohol

Tony Allen King, 28, Noel, failure to register motor vehicle

Freddy B. Ohry, 27, Noel, trespassing

Carlos A. Osorio-Ortiz, 37, Springdale, Ark., operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failure to provide license on demand and DWI - alcohol

Jason Michael Riche, 34, Pineville, failure to register motor vehicle, willfully failing/refusing to obey or resisting/opposing law enforcement officer or firefighter in the proper discharge of their duties and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Aug. 19

Alexander Talieson Davies, 23, Goodman, violation of order of protection for adult

David E. Dumas, 55, Joplin, domestic assault

Michael Allen Eisman, 41, Buffalo, Mo., parole violation and domestic assault

Zachary Ryan-Cole Volner, 22, Springfield, probation violation and robbery

Paulus Wayner, 32, Tulsa, Okla., as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Aug. 20

Kelsey D. Bowen, 33, Jane, theft/stealing and passing bad check

Nicholas James Bresnehen, 26, Noel, property damage and trespassing

Tyler Matthew Parmele, 25, no address given, forgery

Alan Michael Tucker, 30, Williamsville, Mo., assault

Dane Allen Wilson, 50, Seneca, theft/stealing

Aug. 21

Cody D. Daniels, 35, Neosho, theft/stealing

Laneita Lorhea Enlow-Gannon, 33, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Justin Stephen Ferris, 31, Pea Ridge, Ark., out-of-state fugitive and domestic assault

Chrystal D. Hahn, 37, Noel, property damage

Timothy Wayne Larimore, 43, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended and DWI -- alcohol

Aug. 22

Mercedes Diane Laughard, 19, Rocky Comfort, property damage, burglary and theft/stealing

Maria Martinez-Garcia, 36, Southwest City, forgery

Sylvia Sue Moss, 46, Noel, burglary and theft/stealing

Joshua Edwin Newburn, 41, Noel, out-of-state fugitive

James Washington, 26, Joplin, defective equipment

Aug. 23

Jonathan Arrellanos, 21, Southwest City, operated commercial motor vehicle without a valid license

Jackie L. Boyd Jr., 49, Noel, expired license

Charles Lee Carr Jr., 49, Lanagan, theft/stealing

Christopher Alyn Davis, 40, Neosho, failure to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right

Servando Alonso Garcia, 33, Noel, assault

Eric Jacob Luttrell, 27, Anderson, deliver/possess/deposit or conceal a controlled substance in a county jail and shoplifting

Ryan Lee Smith, 30, Southwest City, out-of-state fugitive

Jennifer Marie Thompson, 42, no address given, out-of-state fugitive

Aug. 24

Kayla Ann Harris, 30, Southwest City, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, out-of-state fugitive, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Nathan D. Henslee, 41, Rogers, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Christopher Boyd Hutcheson, 35, Pineville, non-support and exceeded posted speed limit

Londan M. Karty, 40, Noel, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Joseph Robert McGuire, 29, Pineville, failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates

Asa Michael Pease, 46, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

Park Sarafin, 33, Noel, burglary and theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Dannette Raschelle Teel, 27, Trenton, Mo., driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Devon Debo Wolfe, 25, Southwest City, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

