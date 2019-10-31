Southwest City's Commercial Club invites those in costume, or just in search of treats, to the annual Trunk or Treat event beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, in Blankenship Park.

There will be an area designated for trick or treating, with prizes awarded to the first-, second- and third-best-decorated vehicles or booths. A fire pit will be available with free hot dogs and marshmallows to roast.

At 7 p.m. the highly-competitive costume contest will begin. Cash prizes will be awarded to winning costumed contestants in each age group; from 0-2 years, 3-5 years, 6-8 years, 9-11 years, and 12 years-to adult.

General News on 10/31/2019