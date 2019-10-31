Courtesy Photo McDonald County's Garrett Spears (176) follows Noah Talamantez of Carthage across a bridge at the Raymore-Peculiar High School cross country course during the Missouri Class 4 District 6 Cross Country Championships on Oct. 26. Spears went on to finish 23rd, while Talamantez took 26th, earning both runners a spot in Saturday's sectionals in Joplin.

Garrett Spears will be a one-man team at Saturday's sectional cross country race in Joplin.

Spears was the only McDonald County runner to qualify for sectionals at the Missouri Class 4 District 6 Cross Country Championships held on Oct. 26 at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, Mo.

Spears set a personal best of 17:18.33 to finish in 23rd place (the top 30 individuals advanced to sectionals).

"Every meet Garrett has set a personal record for the course this year," said coach Henri Whitehead. "He's been confident and cool before every single meet and not once did he ever indicate that he didn't think he could do it. I don't think he sees this as a big accomplishment even though it really is. He is determined to get past sectionals this year and go to state."

David Lazalde was next for the Mustangs, taking 43rd in a time of 17:71.93. He was followed by Jackson Behm in 67th in 19:56.49; Tyler Moritz, 70th, 20:27.07; Levi Smith, 71st, 20:27.37; Isaac Behm, 72nd, 20:42.24; and Hunter Leach, 73rd, 20:42.89.

Wesley Porter of Rockhurst won the boys' individual title in a time of 15:29.14.

The hosts won the boys' team title with 54 points. Rockhurst was second with 73 points, followed by Webb City with 77, Lee's Summit West 95, Joplin 138, Carthage 152, Lee's Summit 156, Grandview 221, Neosho 228, McDonald County 269 and Belton 361.

The Class 4 Sectional 3 race will be held on Nov. 2 at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin.

"For Garrett to go from where he was as a freshman to being our first two-time sectional qualifier shows just how hard he works and how determined he has been at being one of the best runners ever at McDonald County," Whitehead said.

Girls

Melysia McCrory came closest to qualifying for sectionals for the Lady Mustangs.

McCrory finished in 44th place in a time of 22:53.43. Bailey Miller was close behind, taking 48th in 23:17.36. She was followed by Ragan Wilson in 56th in 24:12.31; Anna Price, 61st, 24:53.52; Haley Mick, 64th, 27:06.80; Addy Mick, 66th, 27:35.00; and Haley Walczak, 70th, 34:52.13.

Marissa Dick of Raymore-Peculiar won the girls' race in a time of 19:22.64.

Lee's Summit West won the girls' team championship with 25 points, followed by St. Teresa's Academy with 84, Webb City 86, Raymore-Peculiar 88, Joplin 104, Carthage 142, Lee's Summit 215, Neosho 246, McDonald County 266 and Belton 287.

