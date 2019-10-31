RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Eleven members of the McDonald County High School soccer team were honored on Senior Night prior to their match on Oct. 22 against Aurora. Shown are Arturo Garcia (front, left), Jaw Soe, Eh Doh Say, Jeobany Marcos and Carlos Marcos; Brian Lopez (back, left), Eric Munoz, Leon Zacarias, Joel Morris, Estaban Ruiz and Juan Quetzecua.

Eleven seniors on the McDonald County High School soccer team celebrated Senior Night in style.

The Mustangs scored two first-half goals and went on to beat Aurora, 3-0, on Oct. 22 at McDonald County High School.

McDonald County got on the scoreboard with 26 minutes left in the first half when Douglas Bail knocked in a cross from Eh Doh Say.

The Mustangs made it 2-0 six minutes later on a goal by Jeobany Marcos off an assist by Julis Quetzecua.

McDonald County added an insurance goal in the second half by Eh Doh Say.

"We started a little sloppy but, once we knocked one in, we settled down," said coach John DelaTorre. "Technically, I think we were just far superior. We controlled the game easily."

Honored prior to the match for their contributions to the soccer program were 11 seniors. They included Arturo Garcia, Leon Zacarias, Jeobany Marcos, Carlos Marcos, Brian Lopez, Juan Quetzecua, Eh Doh Say, Jaw Soe, Joel Morris, Eric Munoz and Estaban Ruiz.

"The senior class is just such a great class all-around," DelaTorre said. "We have one that this is his first year (Estaban Ruiz) and he plays on junior varsity. The other 10 are huge on the varsity team. We are definitely going to miss them when they move on. They are good kids and are high-spirited and very fun to be around.

After a 3-0 loss to Joplin on Oct. 24, McDonald County fell to 9-7 for the season.

The Mustangs host Webb City on Oct. 31. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

