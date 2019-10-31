William Shane Abbot

March 23, 1979

Oct. 27, 2019

William Shane Abbott, 49, of Stella, Mo., died suddenly Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, near Boulder City, Mo., from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident which also claimed the life of his wife, Tammy.

He was born March 23, 1970, in Joplin, Mo., to William Franklin and Marcia (Hall) Abbott. He was raised on various military bases and was a graduate of Baxter Springs High School in Baxter Springs, Kan. He was a talented mechanic throughout his life and was employed by Tarsco Tank in Anderson. On Aug. 11, 2017, in Sturgis, S.D., he married Tammy Lee White. He enjoyed motorcycles and auto racing.

Survivors include his parents, William and Marcia Abbott of Granby, Mo.; three children, William Shane Abbott Jr., Mackenzie Abbott and Izzebella Abbott; two grandchildren; and a sister, Melisa Conner.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., is in charge of cremation arrangements.

Leila Jean Robertson Ames

June 18, 1940

Sept. 24, 2019

Leila Jean Robertson Ames, 79, of Pineville, Mo., died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born June 18, 1940, in San Jose, Calif., to Ocie Cleburne and Vera Pearl (Duffield) Robertson. She enjoyed playing Guild Wars 2, quilting, genealogy and reading. She attended the Union Chapel Church in Stella.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patricia Knipe; her son, Glen "Dob" Overstreet; and two grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Jeff Overstreet of Pineville, Nancy Overstreet of Lincoln, Neb., James and Kathy Overstreet of Seneca, Ben and Susan Overstreet of Pineville, Erica and Steve Conness of Grove, Okla., Katrina Overstreet of Sulphur Springs, Ark.; her siblings, Joy and Ray Kay of Texas, Barbara and Larry Armstrong of Texas, Cynthia Robertson-Hollendback of Oklahoma, Annette and Richard Robertson-Bottling of Arizona, Jerry and Linda Robertson of Oklahoma; and many grandchildren.

In true teaching style, she donated her body to science. A memorial was held Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Union Chapel Church in Stella, with Brother Mark Sumler officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.

Mark David Brumley

Oct. 5, 1970

Oct. 22, 2019

Mark David Brumley, 49, of Granby, Mo., died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

He was born Oct. 5, 1970, in Neosho, Mo., the son of William "Bill" and Sue (Harvey) Brumley. On Aug. 4, 2013, he married Tina Chute. He graduated from McDonald County High School and then attended Crowder College and received his bachelor's degree from Missouri Southern State University. He worked at various companies throughout his life, including La-Z-Boy, Ramey's, Braum's and Toys R Us.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Scott Brumley.

Survivors include his wife, Tina; three sons, Tyler Palmquist of New Ulm, Minn., Brandon Palmquist of St. James, Minn., and Donavon Palmquis (Bailey) of Stacyville, Iowa; one daughter, Melissa Hamsmith (Robert) of Ringsted, Iowa; one brother, William Brumley (Nicie) of Joplin; two sisters, Kristi Laxton of Rocky Comfort and Keri Pilcher of Stella; and 11 grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Fox Cemetery in Powell, Mo., under the direction of McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton, Mo., with Pastor John Mehren officiating.

Sandra Louise (Nunly) Hobbs

1945 - 2019

A celebration of life will be held 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Goodman Full Gospel Church, 202 W. Garner St., Goodman, Mo. In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions to Goodman Full Gospel or the American Cancer Society.

Larry Robertson

Jan. 5, 1957

Oct. 22, 2019

Larry Robertson, 62, of Anderson, Mo., died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in the comfort of his daughter's home, with his family by his side.

He was born Jan. 5, 1957, in Oklahoma City, Okla., the son of Desmon and Elsie (Teague) Robertson. On May 17, 1980, he married Brenda Leach. He worked for JB Hunt/Simmons as a truck driver for nearly 30 years. When he wasn't working he spent his free time at cafes making conversation with friends and strangers alike.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Desmon and Elsie Robertson; his wife of 38 years, Brenda Robertson; two brothers, Donald Robertson, Billy Robertson; and a sister, Debbie Reed.

Survivors include his four children, April Creason (Clark) of Neosho, Joseph Robertson of Marionville, Ill., Samantha Hobbs (Jake) of Anderson, Jeremy Robertson of Anderson; 13 grandchildren; and a sister, Viola McFadyn of Anderson.

Funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes, with Pastor Matt Patterson officiating. Burial followed in the Cummings Cemetery in Tiff City, Mo.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.

Benjamin Theodore Wanders, III

Nov. 4, 1953

Oct. 23, 2019

Benjamin Theodore Wanders III, 65, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

He was born Nov. 4, 1953, in Logansport, Ind. He graduated from McDonald County High School. After serving in the military, he became a master in the heavy equipment trade. He enjoyed night fishing and had a passion for the word of God.

Survivors include his mother, Naomi Ward; sisters, Nona Styles, Naomi Roark, Lynne Wanders; brother, Jim Wanders; and a son, Benjamin Theodore Wanders IV.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

Beatrice Winifred Woodfill

April 5, 1919

Oct. 26, 2019

Beatrice Winifred "Bea" Woodfill, 100, of Anderson, Mo., died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at McDonald County Living Center in Anderson.

She was born April 5, 1919, in Anderson to Robert and Anna (Painter) Russell. On March 14, 1936, she married Mack Woodfill. She graduated from Joplin Junior College and began her career teaching in a two-room schoolhouse in rural McDonald County. They moved to Tulare, Calif.; she furthered her education at Fresno State College and taught first grade for 18 years before returning to Anderson in 1972 to teach an additional 18 years with the McDonald County School District, retiring in 1990. For over 30 years, they also operated Mack's Big Rock Park in Pineville. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Pineville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 67 years, Mack Woodfill, on Feb. 16, 2004; and a son, Gary Woodfill.

Survivors include her three children, Harry Woodfill (Doris) of Anderson, Shirley Landers (Arnold) of Lanagan and Janet Perry (Walter) of Tulare; and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes, with Pastor Leo Lenze officiating. Burial will follow in the Tracy Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Memorials are being directed to Tracy Cemetery Care Fund c/o the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., is in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 10/31/2019