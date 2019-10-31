Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press A man driving a converted school bus ran off the road and hit a propane tank near Miser Road on Oct. 21, damaging the tank used for filling Ozark Mountain Propane trucks. Numerous area fire departments and agencies responded to the incident, which blocked traffic on U.S. 71 for three hours. The man was pulled from the burning vehicle by passersby and then taken by helicopter to a Springfield burn unit.

White Rock Fire Chief Fred Parker said the Oct. 21 incident occurred when the driver apparently suffered a seizure, tried to pull his vehicle off the highway and hit a propane tank near Miser Road.

The man was driving a former school bus that had been converted into a work truck, Parker said.

The incident was first reported to agencies as a school bus versus propane tank incident, he said. Eight area fire departments responded to the vehicle fire that blocked traffic on U.S. 71 for three hours.

By the time the first fire truck arrived, passersby had already pulled the man from his burning vehicle. Parker said he understood that the fire happened almost upon impact.

The vehicle hit the valves that are designed to burn the propane off and out into the atmosphere, Parker said. The propane tanks are positioned as filling tanks for Ozark Mountain Propane trucks. A technician arrived and was charged with fixing and shutting off the valves on the tanks, which each hold 30,000 gallons of propane, he added.

The man pulled from the vehicle was taken by helicopter to Springfield hospital burn unit.

Eight area fire departments responded to the incident, in addition to the Pineville Marshal's Office, McDonald County Sheriff's Office, Missouri Highway Patrol, the ambulance service, Missouri Department of Transportation, Bella Vista Fire Department, Bella Vista's Haz-Mat Team, and Gravette and Pea Ridge fire departments, Parker said.

