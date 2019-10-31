The McDonald County eighth-grade football team capped an undefeated season with a 22-0 win over Nevada on Oct. 24 at Nevada High School.

The win gave the Mustangs a 6-0 record in the West Division of the Big 8 Conference.

Destyn Dowd gave McDonald County an early 6-0 lead with a four-yard touchdown run.

Sam Barton then ran for a 12-yard touchdown and added the conversion to give McDonald County a 14-0 lead.

McDonald County's final touchdown came on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Dowd to Tucker Walters. Dowd's conversion run made the final score 22-0.

The McDonald County seventh grade fell to 3-3 for the season with a 12-0 loss.

