A Nov. 4 meeting to discuss Goodman Police Chief Curt Drake's future with the city has been canceled. Mayor Greg Richmond said that Drake resigned his position. His last day with Goodman is Oct. 31.

Drake said he is joining the Neosho Police Department. His first day as a patrolman is Nov. 4.

Goodman city council members previously confirmed that a special closed meeting was set for Sept. 26 to discuss Drake's career in Goodman.

Drake said his attorney contacted him on that afternoon, telling him the meeting had been postponed until Nov. 4.

Richmond later said the Sept. 26 meeting was postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Drake said he received a letter in September from city officials, saying they were "seeking his removal" from his post.

