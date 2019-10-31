Photo by Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Jill and Damon Dugdale of Bella Vista show off their pumpkins that will serve as some pretty interesting decor this Halloween. The orange pumpkin with bumps will become a witch, Jill said.

Jill Dugdale doesn't exactly consider herself an artistic person but, when she sees unique pumpkins, her creativity jumps sky-high.

Dugdale and her husband, Damon, of Bella Vista, are part of an annual pumpkin carving tradition. Damon's family hosts the event each year, and his sister, brother-in-law and two kids all join in. Everyone's creativity is full-scale, Jill Dugdale said.

"My brother-in-law is great with carving the pumpkins. He breaks out his power tools. It's pretty awesome."

The family has its own competition, each trying to outdo the others. Last year, Jill's carved creation resembled an owl.

This year, a large, orange pumpkin with numerous bumps on it will become a unique witch's head, she said. "I'm going to make her have a warty nose."

The nearly 12-year-old family tradition makes everyone bring their A-game. The Dugdales come to Hale's state-line pumpkin patch each year to look through a varied selection for just the perfect pumpkin.

"They're local. We like to support local. I look for ones with cool stems."

She also picked out a green gourd that she said will resemble the poison apple as part of her plan.

Damon usually presents the "classic jack-o-lantern," but Jill enjoys coming up with super creative ideas. Does she sport an artistic flair this time of year? "I try," she said, smiling.

The annual tradition brings the family together in a unique way.

"We put candles in them and take photos. It's a good way to spend time with the family," she said.

Employee Brittany May, in her first season at the pumpkin patch, said her job is a lot of fun because she gets to chat with customers who are happy and excited to discover the perfect pumpkin.

May stays busy helping customers look through the pumpkins -- from blue ones to bumpy -- and everything in between.

"A lot of people do like the bumpy ones," she said. "Most families look for the normal, orange pumpkin. Some buy the bluish pumpkins just to eat."

Customers browse through the tent and parking lot, looking at green gourds and various pumpkins for décor purposes and for carving.

"We have been very, very, very busy," she said. "Sales have been great."

The business, which sells fireworks in the summer, now sports a complete colorful array of mums in full bloom and rows and rows of all types and sizes of pumpkins.

Families enjoy the fall, crisp air, finding a unique pumpkin and creating family memories, May said.

"I love it," she said. "There's nothing cuter than pumpkins!"

General News on 10/31/2019