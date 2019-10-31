Anderson Elementary School Costume Parade

Thursday, Oct. 31, from 12:30 to 2 p.m., at the Town Hole parking lot, students from Pre-K to 5th grade will march in costume from the elementary school to Town Hole Park to get treats from local businesses which will line the streets with goodies. The kids will come down the big hill behind the funeral home, go along the "candy route" and then back up Main Street in front of the post office and back to school. Only businesses and other groups handing out candy should park in the Town Hole lot. All others need to park on Main Street or at other places.

Chili Dinner White Rock Firehouse

There will be a chili dinner held at the White Rock firehouse in Jane from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Everyone is invited.

Stella Senior Center Dance

The Stella Senior Center dance will open doors at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, with the dance starting at 7 p.m. The band this week is Rangeline and there is a $5 cover charge. Refreshments are available all evening and all are invited to bring finger foods to share during the break. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-476-3079 for more information.

Pineville Music Jamboree

The open jam session this month will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the Pineville United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The church is located on South Main Street, two blocks south of the square in Pineville. There will be potluck foods available, so bring a favorite dish to share with others. The Ozark Ridgerunners will be the featured entertainers. If you sing or play and instrument, you are invited to share your talent. Everyone is welcome.

Salvation Army Meeting

There will be a Salvation Army meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Economic Security Office in Anderson. Anyone interested in helping raise money for the McDonald County Salvation Army is asked to join the meeting. If interested in volunteering as a bell ringer, contact Betty Whited at 417-845-6011 or 479-936-4741 to be put on the schedule.

McDonald County Library Civil War Presentation

The McDonald County Library is hosting a Civil War presentation at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. Charlie Brown, a Civil War enthusiast, will relate a true story of miraculous provision during a desperate time. The Confederate prison in Andersonville, Ga., was a site of unimaginable suffering for all of the prisoners of war and ultimate death for 13,000 of the Union soldiers imprisoned there. Poet, Walt Whitman, wrote about it: "There are deeds, crimes that may be forgiven, but this is not among them." Yet, among all the chaos and suffering, something extraordinary happened which was witnessed by thousands of prisoners. Please call 417-223-4489 or come by the library to register.

McDonald County Senior Center Activities --

Lunch is served five days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the McDonald County Senior Center in Noel. All seniors are welcome.

The senior center also provides music for all to enjoy every third Saturday of the month. For more information, call Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511.

Nov. 7, a foot clinic will be held. Please call for an appointment.

Nov. 8, 11 to 11:30 a.m. BINGO.

Nov. 11, 11 to 11:30 a.m. BINGO.

Nov 16, Dinner and Music starting at 5 p.m. This dinner will honor veterans and Thanksgiving. The Senior Center will furnish the main course; guests are asked to bring a dessert or salad.

