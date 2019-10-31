Jessica Pratt of Anderson is a breast cancer survivor and wants to encourage other women to get checked out if something feels different.

She was 34 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was Oct. 1, 2012, and she had found a lump. She got an appointment with her doctor, and the doctor found a second lump. She went through a series of tests -- an ultrasound, a mammogram and two biopsies to test each of the lumps.

"It was a whirlwind because it happened so fast," she said.

She was diagnosed on Oct. 22, she said. She had a bilateral mastectomy on Nov. 9.

"I started chemo the next month. I don't remember the exact names, but I had six of the big, tough chemo treatments. I had 30 altogether. My last chemo treatment was Dec. 4, 2013," she said. "It was all kind of weird. I was probably the healthiest I had been in my life. I was working out like crazy, and I still did that. I was still working; I just left work early to go get (treatments). I went into fighter mode."

Pratt was working at the time as a secretary at Pineville Elementary School.

"There were times when I couldn't go to a lot of things like a school carnival. I couldn't go because my counts were really low. You have to take care of yourself. People don't realize that a common cold or something can be deadly."

She said she was blessed to not have a lot of side effects from the chemotherapy. However, she did lose all her hair, and her fingertips and hands hurt a lot.

"I could hardly button my daughter's clothes, but as far as being sick and throwing up, I didn't have any of that, so that's a huge blessing," she said.

Asked about losing her hair, she said, "It was tough. I think more so because people look at you weird. People have a look about them of, 'Oh. She's sick.' I wore a wig one time, and it was hot and miserable, so I just went with hats."

She said when her hair started coming out she called her friend who does her hair and asked her to shave it for her.

Pratt continued, "I'm just glad to be here and be mostly healthy and not restricted by anything. I never really got sick or anything. I was just tired and things like that. I continued to work out and run. I just kept doing that. I think being strong and physically active helped me emotionally. Obviously, having major surgery, I was sore for a while. There were other surgeries too, like reconstruction."

Since her first surgery, she has had her ovaries removed, because she had hormone positive cancer. Having her ovaries removed keeps her body from producing hormones, she said.

Pratt said, "I think it's changed me. I've grown in ways. I would say there was a time of fear and it's still not always easy. Physically, I'm different. So the physical thing kind of bothers you emotionally. And it's something you can't describe. I want to use my experience to help others in any way that I can. Anything I can do to help encourage others to go and get their exam. It's made me a fighter, and I definitely want to do what I can to help others."

She still goes to the doctor every six months and takes preventative medicines, she noted.

Her advice for women going through breast cancer?

"Don't give up. I think a lot of what gets you through things is being mentally tough and prayer -- not hiding out. Don't give up on yourself. Take care of yourself. It's hard to put yourself first, but sometimes that's what you have to do."

Her advice for all women is, "If you feel a lump or you feel different, get checked out."

