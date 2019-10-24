The McDonald County High School soccer team split a pair of Big 8 Conference road matches last week.

On Oct. 15 at Marshfield, despite controlling the ball for most of the match, McDonald County dropped a 1-0 decision to the Blue Jays.

The game was called after the first half due to the weather.

McDonald County earned a 2-1 win over Logan-Rogersville Oct. 17 at Logan-Rogersville High School.

McDonald County took an early 1-0 lead on a goal by Jeobany Marcos in the first five minutes.

Tied at 1-1 at halftime, McDonald County scored the game-winner 10 minutes into the second half on a goal by Eh Doh Say.

McDonald County improved to 8-6 for the season with its win over Logan-Rogersville. The Mustangs hosted Aurora on Oct. 22 before traveling to Joplin on Oct. 24.

