MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Attendees of Goodman Meat Processing's ribbon cutting were treated to a fresh and flavorful selection of the bratwurst and sausage offered, including original, cheddar and beloved Hawaiian jalapeno recipes.

The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce welcomed two new business members into the organization with ribbon-cutting ceremonies on Tuesday, Oct. 16 -- WACO Title and Goodman Meat Processing.

Chamber ambassadors D. Wayne and Janice Bearbower noted that, of the estimated 1,000 small and large businesses fueling the local economy, 221 businesses have joined the Chamber of Commerce thus far.

"At this point, we're being given names and numbers of people and businesses interested in joining the chamber," Janice said excitedly. She encouraged those present to continue sharing leads and discussing the chamber with others.

"Businesses need publicity," Janice said. "People can't shop at your businesses if they're not aware of them."

Gary Wasson of WACO Title has been handling title and closing-related business in the community for 23 years. Earlier this year, the business relocated from the Pineville square to a new facility in the Pineville Plaza.

"[WACO Title] is well-respected in the area and we're glad to have you here," said State Representative Dirk Deaton. Deaton noted that, when he heard WACO was selling the previous property, he was concerned the business would move out of Pineville.

"We appreciate you staying in our city," Mayor Gregg Sweeten said. "WACO generates a lot of business."

Wasson said he looks forward to continued growth in the community and within the business.

"WACO has 24 locations across Missouri and Arkansas, with technology that allows closings to be handled remotely across the area," he said.

WACO Title is located at 5265 S. Highway 71 in Pineville. The business is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Percival family took over behind-the-counter of Goodman Meat Processing on May 1. The family-owned butcher shop provides quality cuts of fresh, USDA-inspected meat for purchase, as well as custom processing of beef, pork, sheep, goat, deer, elk and wild hog.

"We look forward to growing with y'all, getting to know you better and sharing our products with you," Matthew Percival said.

Matthew works alongside his wife Caitlin, his father Donnie and his mother Rhonda preparing each cut of meat by hand. He learned the trade by apprenticing under the previous owner, Mark Knight, for weeks.

Goodman Meat Processing offers prepared meats such as hickory-smoked bacon, beef jerky and hamburger, but Matthew says the most popular items are their brats -- specifically the Hawaiian jalapeno brats.

"It's a special blend we came up with," he said.

Goodman Meat Processing is located at 125 N. Roy Hill Boulevard in Goodman. The shop is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday.

A deer drop is also available 24/7 on the southeast side of the building. Hunters are encouraged to stop by and deposit their gutted deer with the proper information attached.

Goodman Meat Processing participates in the "Share the Harvest" program which allows hunters to donate a portion of their deer to be processed and distributed to those in need at no cost to the hunter.

General News on 10/24/2019