We had everything planned for our vacation -- it was to be a "working vacation." We had a lot of work that needed to be done and only a short time to get it finished. Day one -- the supplier couldn't deliver the materials we needed until next week. Day two and three -- rain, canceled all outdoor plans. By now we knew that we were not going to get done all the things we had listed under Plan "A." So what does one do? We moved on to Plan "B." We didn't get a lot of the things done we had hoped to get done; yet, we did accomplish some things we hadn't planned on. Not all was lost!

EVERYONE SHOULD HAVE A PLAN "A" -- Life tends to go more smoothly when a person has a plan. Wise planning helps a person to make the best use of one's time, energy and resources.

EVERYONE SHOULD HAVE A PLAN "B" and perhaps a PLAN "C" -- Life, at best, is uncertain. Sudden storms. Trying times. Unexpected happenings. Having a Plan "B" reduces our frustration. Under Plan "A," we had hoped to get a lot of outside work done. So when circumstances changed, we moved to Plan "B" -- which meant that we got a lot of inside work done. In fact, we also got some projects done that were listed on our Plan "C."

GOD BEGAN WITH PLAN "A" -- God created men and women. He gave them a beautiful garden in which to live. He entrusted them with a holy work, the care of His creation. All that changed whenever Adam and Eve broke God's rules and rose up in rebellion against His Divine Authority.

GOD MOVED TO PLAN "B" -- God sent His Son to restore the damaged image. Jesus Christ came and taught us, through His teaching and example, how life was originally meant to be lived. Jesus Christ, by His dying, defeated forever the power that evil has over us; by His rising from the tomb, He restored us to eternal life; Jesus Christ made things "right" between us and God; resurrected our original holiness and goodness. Plan "B" is working!

ALWAYS HAVE A PLAN "A" and a PLAN "B" -- Life is very uncertain. The unexpected will happen. Yet, there is always more than one way to get done what needs to get done. Be open to alternative options. Be willing to adjust to the uncertainties of life. Have a Plan "A" in place and always be prepared to move to Plan "B."

Don Kuehle is a retired United Methodist minister who lives in Jackson. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Religion on 10/24/2019