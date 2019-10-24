It was a beautiful fall Sunday morning as everyone gathered to worship in God's house at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Special prayers were requested for Don Chaney, Alesia Parish, Bailey Sherman, Jan and Ray, as well as travel prayers. Doug Cory opened our service with prayer, followed by announcements. Pastor Brother Mark Hall and Shelley were presented with "Dinner on Us" gift bags for Pastor Appreciation. The congregation is blessed to have them at Mill Creek.

Next Sunday there will be a hot dog roast on the creek bank at the church, beginning at 5 p.m., as our final celebration for Pastor Appreciation month. Don and Janet Chaney will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 2 with a come and go celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. at the New Mac Building.

"The Unspoken Bible" was the devotional that Janet Chaney shared with the congregation. Be careful how you live as you may be the only Bible some will see. The congregation joined in singing "At Calvary" and "Mansion Over the Hilltop," with Susan Cory at the piano, led by Karen Gardner. The congregation was blessed with special music from Susan's daughter and children singing "God Leads Us Along."

Tyrel Lett asked God's blessing upon the offertory and both he and Rick Lett served as ushers.

Brother Mark began God's message by reading Luke 17:11-19 and asked how many times a day do we say or hear someone say, "Don't let me forget?" The title of the sermon was "Lord, Don't Let Me Forget."

Brother Mark said, "All of us are very special people. You may not be one in a million, but you are at least one in 10. There are nine others who have been touched by the Spirit of God but didn't feel the need to come praise God today. They will tell you they have experienced God in their lives, but they did not come and praise God today and give Him thanks."

Brother Mark talked about the scripture in Luke 17 and the 10 lepers. "Back then, leprosy was a life sentence. They heard Jesus was coming, but weren't allowed to approach people because of the leprosy, nor go anywhere. The lepers were outcasts with no hope and no future. The lepers all just wanted their life back and hope. As Jesus came along, the lepers yelled for Jesus to have mercy. Jesus said unto them to "show yourself to the priest" and their skin began clearing up. The lepers became cleansed. Yet, only one went back to Jesus, to His feet, to thank Him for the healing. Where are the other nine? Did they really forget that fast of thine healing? Give God the glory. 'Lord, don't ever let me forget.' Go to church and give God the glory. Remember what it was like to have no hope for the future. It doesn't mean the other nine lepers were bad people, but only one realized that Jesus had earned his praise and all the glory for his life again. The lepers met Jesus in the morning when they had no hope or future and by afternoon they had their life back. Jesus made no condition unto their healing but that one leper who praised Jesus was special. Who is really special? The people that you love that don't take you for granted. Do you know what God has done for you? Have you ever done something you thought was really stupid in a moment of weakness? It would shame you if people knew what you had done. People would not look at you the same way. You are not the only one that knows. Only you and God know. Cry out to Jesus for mercy. He will fix it and destroy the evidence just like Jesus healed the lepers and destroyed the evidence."

In closing, Brother Mark referred to Luke 22:47-52 as the scripture talks about who is the greatest. "When you cry out for mercy, you may still have to face the consequences of man, but God will fix it. Like the lepers, remember what it is like to itch? Don't ever forget. Give God the praise for what God has done for man."

As the service concluded, several in the congregation shared praises for answered prayers. Brother Mark said, "God blesses us to bless others." Our hymn of invitation was "Wherever He Leads I'll Go," and Bob Bryan gave the benediction.

Everyone is welcome to come worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and morning service at 11 a.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3½ miles east of Noel or 8½ miles west of I49, just off Highway 90, on Upper Mill Creek Road.

