Charles Elby Buchanan

Jan. 29, 1940

Oct. 17, 2019

Charles Elby Buchanan, 79, of Pineville, Mo. died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in the comfort of his home after a sudden illness.

He was born Jan. 29, 1940, in Hindsville, Ark., to Clinton and Ila (Johnson) Buchanan. His formative years were spent in Hindsville before moving to Powell, Mo., in 1975. He worked in construction his entire life, working for Nabholz, Branco and Crossland Construction. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing and target shooting. He was of the Assembly of God faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Danny and Charles Buchanan; a grandson, Ronnie Todd; two sisters, Myrtha Ledbetter and Donna Ridenhour; and two brothers, Jimmy and Richard Buchanan.

Survivors include his five children, Rebecca Kelly of Gatesville, Texas, Tina Ruddick (Jason) of Tiff City, Mo., Chuck Buchanan (Brenda) of Powell, Mo., Stephanie Meador (Joseph Drymon) of Bella Vista, Ark. and Teresa Shockley (Bryan) of Poteau, Okla.; 10 grandchildren; two brothers, James Buchanan of Chandler, Okla. and Jerry Buchanan of Fairland, Okla.; and a sister, Helen Fotenot of Wichita, Kan.

Funeral services were held Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Lance Meador officiating. Burial followed in the Peace Valley Cemetery in Anderson.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Sandra Louise Nunley Hobbs

Feb. 1, 1954

Sept. 22, 2019

Sandra Louise (Nunley) Hobbs, 65, of Anderson, Mo., died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Her family will be receiving friends and family to celebrate her life from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Goodman Full Gospel Church, located at 202 W. Garner Street in Goodman, Mo. In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions to Goodman Full Gospel or the American Cancer Society.

Kenneth Edward Mestrovich

July 18, 1950

Oct. 16, 2019

Kenneth "Kenny" Edward Mestrovich, 69, of Bentonville, Ark., died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark.

He was born in Raymond, Wash., on July 18, 1950, to George and Bonnie Lou (Ross) Mestrovich. He was adopted and raised by his grandparents, Earnest and Ruth Ross. He was of the Baptist faith. He was in the U.S. Marines serving in Vietnam. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; and a granddaughter, Jayden Mestrovich.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Mestrovich of the home; two sons, Robert Mestrovich (Tonya) of Bella Vista, Ark., Jeffry Mestrovich (Hollie) of Gravette, Ark.; and five grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the New Life Church in Anderson, Mo., with Pastor Matt Patterson officiating. Burial with full military honors followed in the Zena Cemetery in Zena, Okla.

Funeral services were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

