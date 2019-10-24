Monett scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and cruised to a 47-0 win over McDonald County on Oct. 18 at McDonald County High School.

"We knew Monett was a good team coming in," said coach Kellen Hoover. "We knew we would have to play well and we didn't play well. From an offensive perspective, you have to be able to run the football against a five-man box. We had five linemen and sometimes a sixth in the run scheme and you have to be able to run the football, and we weren't able to do that for a lot of different reasons. It's not solely on our linemen. There are a lot of different things that went into that. You have to be successful in the run game against a team that is going to press man-to-man your receivers with two safeties over the top."

It took the Cubs just a minute and half to march 65 yards in five plays after the opening kickoff to score. Jamie Guinn's 11-yard touchdown run and Aleks Salas PAT gave Monett a 7-0 lead with 10:36 left in the first half.

After forcing a McDonald County punt, Monett quickly made it 14-0 on a one-yard plunge by quarterback Carter Brink and Salas' second point after to cap a 61-yard drive.

The Cubs' third touchdown of the first quarter came on a five-yard run by Brandon Majors, and Salas' kick gave Monett a 21-0 lead with 2:11 in the first quarter.

Monett stopped McDonald County's only scoring opportunity of the game midway through the second period.

Sophomore defensive back Levi Malone intercepted a Brink pass and returned it to inside the Monett 30-yard line. A late hit call on the tackle gave the Mustangs the ball at the Monett 13-yard line.

But three running plays resulted in a loss of four yards before Jared Mora missed a 25-yard field goal attempt.

Monett took the ensuing possession and marched 80 yards in four plays, including Guinn's 68-yard touchdown with 1:16 left in the first half, to take a 27-0 lead at intermission.

Monett scored twice in the third quarter. The first came on a one-yard run by Gunnar Bradley before Dru Guinn scored from nine yards out following a McDonald County fumble.

The Cubs closed out the scoring on a one-yard run by Cye Bouchard to cap a 12-play, 83-yard drive that ate up most of the fourth quarter.

McDonald County was held to 96 total yards. Junior Teriek gained 16 yards on eight carries, while Cole Martin had 12 yards on six carries. Martin completed seven of 14 passes for 49 yards. Trent Alik caught five passes for 30 yards. Dylan Allison had one catch for 14 and Jack Teague had one catch for five yards.

Monett totaled 490 yards, 451 coming on the ground. Majors finished with 135 yards on 17 carries, while Guinn had 116 yards on eight carries to lead the Cubs.

Prior to the game, 13 seniors were honored for their contributions and commitment to the football program.

"It's my third year with most of the seniors," Hoover said. "They have been a good group as far as our culture is concerned. A lot of teams, if they were 2-6 like we are right now, I think practices would become uninspired and get a little dull. Honestly, we have had our best three weeks of practices these last three weeks. That just goes to show they are a pretty resilient group and able to pick themselves up after some adversity, especially here lately. That's a testament to them and what they have invested in the season. I think they have taught the younger kids how to practice. We have talked about their legacy and some things like that. We know we are still building. We had two big groups of seniors before this group so for the most part they were pretty green as far as Friday night snaps go. We took some lumps early but, lately, we just ran into a really rough portion of our schedule. The schedule did set up well for a big group of inexperienced guys. I just have been really happy how they have picked themselves up each week and said, 'we are going to have a better week of practice this week' and they have. I think when we talk about their legacy -- that is something they can always look back on. They put that in place for our program for the younger kids to watch their competitiveness each and every week, not just for games, but they did a great job at practices."

McDonald County fell to 2-6 heading into its final regular season game on Oct. 25 at Seneca. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

