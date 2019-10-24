Photo Submitted MCHS Students of the Week chosen for the week of Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 are freshman Diana Martinez (left), sophomore Logan Harriman and junior Makayla Barnhill pictured with Mrs. Holloway. Not pictured is senior Kolten Blue.
Diana Martinez
Grade: 9th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Parks
Parent's Names: Jose and Brenda Martinez
Town: Noel
Logan Harriman
Grade: 10th
Nominating Teacher: Mr. Hutton
Parent's Names: Stacey and Heather Harriman
Town: Rocky Comfort
Makayla Barnhill
Grade: 11th
Nominating Teacher: Mr. McAlister
Parent's Names: Jeremy and Lisa Barnhill
Town: Rocky Comfort
Kolten Blue
Grade: 12th
Nominating Teacher: Mr. Unruh
Parent's Names: Kenny and Monica Blue
Town: StellaCommunity on 10/24/2019
Print Headline: MCHS Students Of The Week