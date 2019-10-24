Sign in
MCHS Students Of The Week by Staff Report | Today at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo Submitted MCHS Students of the Week chosen for the week of Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 are freshman Diana Martinez (left), sophomore Logan Harriman and junior Makayla Barnhill pictured with Mrs. Holloway. Not pictured is senior Kolten Blue.

Diana Martinez

Grade: 9th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Parks

Parent's Names: Jose and Brenda Martinez

Town: Noel

Logan Harriman

Grade: 10th

Nominating Teacher: Mr. Hutton

Parent's Names: Stacey and Heather Harriman

Town: Rocky Comfort

Makayla Barnhill

Grade: 11th

Nominating Teacher: Mr. McAlister

Parent's Names: Jeremy and Lisa Barnhill

Town: Rocky Comfort

Kolten Blue

Grade: 12th

Nominating Teacher: Mr. Unruh

Parent's Names: Kenny and Monica Blue

Town: Stella

Community on 10/24/2019

Print Headline: MCHS Students Of The Week

