The McDonald County seventh- and eighth-grade football teams went a combined 4-0 last week with wins over Monett and Cassville.

On Tuesday, in a makeup of games postponed from the week before due to storms, McDonald County claimed a 12-0 win in the seventh-grade game and a 16-8 win in the eighth-grade game against Cassville at MCHS.

Trey Hardin led the McDonald County seventh grade with a touchdown running and one passing. Hardin's first touchdown came on a 17-yard run before he hit Adrian Silvester for a 19-yard touchdown pass.

Silvester had a touchdown running and one receiving to lead McDonald County to a 14-0 win over Monett on Oct. 18 at MCHS.

Silvester's 60-yard touchdown pass from Anthony D'Amico and Peyton Sebastian's two-point conversion staked McDonald County to an 8-0 lead.

Silvester added a 40-yard touchdown run while the McDonald County defense held the Cubs to under 50 yards. Braden Thomas had two interceptions for McDonald County to stop Cub drives.

Eighth Grade

The McDonald County eighth grade claimed a 16-8 win over Cassville.

Destyn Dowd threw to Sam Barton for a 35-yard touchdown and then returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown while Barton ran for the two-point conversion.

The Mustangs cruised to a 36-0 win over Monett. Dowd had a touchdown pass to Tucker Walters (19 yards) and ran for touchdowns from 18 yards and 44 yards.

Barton added a 54-yard touchdown run, while Jayce Hitt ran for an 11-yard touchdown.

Barton, Dowd and Jordan Scholz added conversion runs and Slyte Osborne had an interception.

