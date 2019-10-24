Division I

The following cases were filed:

Kyle E. Brouillette vs. Melissa D. Brouillette. Dissolution.

Michael A. Roughton vs. Kandyce I. Roughton. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Conrad James Meier. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

William W. Fair. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Sunny Ann Brooks. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Rebecca Dawn Carden. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person.

Misty Jo. Philpott. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person.

Farrah Danielle Ruso. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates.

Jerry L. Yates. Trespassing.

Jade N. Rice. Trespassing.

David Yates. Trespassing.

Justin A. Crabb. Smoking in public elementary of secondary school or bus used for transport of students.

Blake L. Greer. Smoking in public elementary of secondary school or bus used for transport of students.

Angela Saimon. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

James C. Ray vs. Elizabeth Ray. Judgment of dissolution.

Billy D. Cagle vs. Krista Cagle. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Natalie M. Hogan. Driver failed to secure child 80 pounds or more or over 4-feet, 9-inches, in booster seat/safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

MM Finance, LLC vs. Austin D. Outt. Suit on account.

Randy Nelson vs. Raymond Lovatt. Personal injury -- vehicular.

Freeman Health System vs. Nensina Sakate. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Walter E. Smith et al. Unlawful detainer.

Mac Co. Mini Storage vs. Glenda White. Small claims over $100.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Jeffrey A. Overstreet et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Irma N. Vamacespada. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Larry Charley. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Cody J. Taylor. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Darner Solomon. Suit on account.

Tammy Nolan vs. Dale Taylor. Unlawful detainer.

James Womack vs. Kamuela Pa et al. Rent and possession.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Brian Williams. Suit on account.

Cach, LLC vs. Gavin Giese. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Dustin L. Beemer. Littering.

Trinity F. Cupp. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Cassidy Marie Smith. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Charlotte I. Nance. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Melissa Y. Do. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Rex Alvin Mackey. Failure to register commercial property carrying vehicle for sufficient gross weight.

Collin J. Lacy. Failed to drive with right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Ruffany Oquendo O'Neill. Fish without permit for non-resident and possess black bass of illegal length.

Rogelio Arzola. Fish without permit for non-resident and possess black bass of illegal length.

David Isaiha--Lhoy Codilla. Fish without permit.

Timothy Wayne Larimore. Driving while revoked/suspended and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Tyler M. Ori. Theft/stealing.

Veronica L.C. Key. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Keegan J. Rosson. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

John C. Stahlberg. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher L. Gilmore. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jordan J. Crossfield. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Marco A. Garcia--Perez. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Corwin D. Lyttle. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Rebecca L. Johnson. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Adalter Samuel. Littering.

William Wayne Fair. Driving while revoked/suspended and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Dulce D. Mejia. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Justin T. Bachman. Littering.

Bryan L. Boykin. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Nicholas D. Lamanno. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Felonies:

Shawnda Erickson. Passing bad check.

Devin J. Duncan. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Ronny Bill. Theft/stealing and burglary.

Courtney B. Wardell. DWI -- alcohol.

William W. Fair. DWI -- alcohol and tampering with motor vehicle.

Ryan D. Little. Rape/attempted rape and sodomy/attempted sodomy.

Debbie Blake. Stalking.

The following cases were heard:

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Laveta M. Boren. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Debra Boyd. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Carlsen Samson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Felicia Marie Brown. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Nina Michelle Carnagey. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Frances Ann Roberts. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Anthony R. Teague. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $124.50.

Felonies:

Payton W. Clemons. Robbery. Guilty plea. Fifteen years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

