Shannon Brewer approached the commission on Monday, Sept. 16, to discuss a number of matters, including budgets, salaries and property purchases. Brewer began researching the county budget during his delve into the area's excessive unsolved thefts, notably of motor vehicles and UTVs.

Brewer began by asking commissioners if the yearly budget was always tight, to which they responded it was. He then asked if the commission supports the McDonald County Sheriff's Office, to which they responded they do.

Brewer went on to inquire about the prosecuting attorney's salary. The prosecuting attorney was previously a part-time position, but voters changed the position to full-time in 2009. Brewer said that, since then, the salary has increased notably. From $109,000 in 2011 to $139,000 in 2019. County Clerk Kimberly Bell said the commission has no say in the prosecutor's salary because it is determined by the state.

Brewer then spoke about the WACO building adjacent to the courthouse that the commission purchased last year for $395,000. He asked how long the commission had planned to make the purchase, what the intended use of the building is and where the money came from.

Commissioner David Holloway said the commission was interested in the building when they first spoke to Gary Wasson, the previous owner. He said the building will be used by the commission as a courthouse annex, housing 11 employees total, and the current commission office will be used as an additional courtroom, as required by state statute. He explained that all courthouse expenses -- from salaries to judicial training, overhead fees and expansion expenses -- are funded through the Law Enforcement fund.

Brewer asked from where the 2 million dollars for the recent jail renovation was sourced and was told that the commission set aside approximately $200,000 annually for 10 years.

"All departments saved some funds each year to pay for the jail facility," former Commissioner Keith Lindquist said.

Commissioner John Bunch noted that, despite unexpected natural disasters and subsequent expenses, the jail was completed with no outstanding debt.

Brewer stated that, in 2018, the courthouse custodian received a $32,000 salary while MCSO deputies received a $28,000 to $30,000 salary, depending on experience. Sheriff Michael Hall noted that $3,000 of the deputy salaries are funded by a grant. Brewer added that, just north in Newton County, starting salaries for a deputy are $37,000.

Lindquist said that custodian pay comes from a different fund than deputy salaries and money cannot be taken from one fund and put into another. He agreed that law enforcement should receive more pay, but said that the money will need to be generated in some way.

County Clerk Kimberly Bell noted that the 2019 budget shows $258,000 set aside for transfer from General Fund into the Law Enforcement Fund if needed. She also pointed out that Newton County is a Class 2 County and operates differently than McDonald County, which is Class 3.

Brewer reviewed budgets for the past five years and said there has been a surplus, ranging from $200,000 to $900,000, each year. He asked why that money wasn't redistributed to provide raises for deputies.

Clerk Bell said that any surplus was used on projects.

"We can't predict all expenses," Commissioner Bunch said. "Some projects are unbudgeted and we hope to keep money for such contingencies."

Commissioner Bunch noted that he did not believe in blanket raises.

"They should be based on merit," he said. "[We] try to distribute money wisely."

"No disrespect, but it doesn't matter what you think," Brewer said. "It matters what the county thinks."

Lindquist said the state requires a half-cent from sales tax to be collected for the Law Enforcement Fund, but that's not sufficient to fund raises.

"You'll never get the deputies you want with the salary offered," Brewer said.

Commissioner Bunch asked if Brewer had found money in the budget to accommodate raises.

"If you could save $2 million in 10 years, why can't you earmark money for deputies raises?" Brewer replied.

Clerk Bell noted that commissioners only approve the bottom line of the budget; it is up to department heads to make spending decisions and stay within their budget.

"There's no magic fix," Commissioner Bunch said. "It's like a home budget, there are needs and wants."

"If the commission approved all things they were asked for, the budget would end up at -$132,937.73," Clerk Bell said, noting that the county is funded solely through sales tax and grants.

"The county needs to draw in businesses to generate revenue," Sheriff Hall agreed.

Brewer said he would look into ways that other Class 3 counties generate revenue and research creating an auxiliary of the MCSO to assist with tracking stolen vehicles.

Sept. 11

• Commissioners attended a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony at the McDonald County Sheriff's Office.

• Marty Brown, the insurance adjuster, met with the commission regarding the health department generator.

• The commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $53,214.77.

Sept. 16

• The commission signed and approved jury checks in the amount of $3,452.80.

Sept. 18

• Tim Conklin, with Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, provided an update on Interstate 49 between Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri. Conklin gave a timeline for the Arkansas portion and talked about the five-mile stretch in McDonald County.

• The commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $31,205.03.

