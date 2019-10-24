Anderson City Council took multiple steps towards improvements in town, both above and below ground, during the Oct. 16 meeting.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker told the council that he would like to hire an additional employee. Alderman Gene Cantrell wasted no time motioning to hire a new employee, but Alderman Chester Neel noted that the council previously agreed to delay hiring until the new budget period.

Alderman Cantrell said that the department will be in need of extra hands with impending winter weather and the subsequent overtime it creates.

"If we had another employee, they could focus solely on repairing lines 90% of the time," Cantrell said.

The council voted to hire an additional employee, with Alderman Neel voting nay.

Council members also voted to place a local use tax proposal on the upcoming ballot, with the understanding that revenue generated would be designated for infrastructure repairs.

City Clerk Andi Bethel explained that a local use tax is similar to a sales tax on a brick and mortar business, allowing for the collection of taxes generated from online sales. She noted that it will not create any tax increases and must pass by a simple majority of voters.

"I want to improve the appearance of town and the safety of citizens," Mayor John Sellers said. "I firmly want to see decent sidewalks down by the elementary -- there are kids walking on the side of the road with cars whizzing past because there are no sidewalks."

New Business

Ken Schutten with the Anderson Betterment Club provided the council information on upcoming events in town. The Halloween Costume Parade at Town Hole is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. Schutten said organizers are in the midst of planning for the Winterfest event, including the night parade and Christmas tree lighting.

Club members and volunteers are continuing to plan a new pavilion at Town Hole as well as a pavilion and picnic tables for City Hall Park. Schutten noted that he would eventually like to see permanent restrooms at the park.

"It would be a benefit but it's not too high up on the list of priorities," he said.

Alderman Cantrell commended Schutten for his "mighty fine job" revamping the homecoming parade.

"You're getting Anderson on the map," he said.

Dick Cable asked the council to put pressure on the electric company to install the new streetlight on Riverview Drive before Halloween in order to illuminate the heavy foot traffic.

Cable also informed the council that the ballpark is in need of attention. He said a dugout is missing, a fence is falling and another fence needs to be replaced.

Brandon Bailes told the council that there has been a noticeable increase in missing signage within the city and on the outskirts of town.

Alderman Don Hines inquired about the Zion Word Church on Beaver Street. He said the building has irrigation issues in the basement due to run-off water and damage from traffic along the alley. He asked if there was any way to block or close that alley. Mayor Sellers told him that closing a roadway would require an ordinance and suggested Shoemaker pursue alternative solutions first.

Departmental Reports

Alderman Gene Cantrell asked if Police Chief Seth Daniels had hired another officer to replace Justin Mustain. Daniels said Connor Hackworth began working on Tuesday, Oct. 9. This ensures the city receives 24/7 coverage.

Fire Chief Dave Abbott reported that all equipment is functioning as needed.

Public Works Direction Shoemaker reported that, since the last meeting, the water department has repaired eight leaks, including one leak along Highway 71B that was losing close to 40 gallons per minute. Shoemaker noted that the department is in need of at least one new harness in order to inspect the water towers. He said that the west tower needs repairs to the overflow tube and the east well is showing signs of a slight leak.

The council voted to purchase two new harnesses.

Shoemaker said his crew is working towards cleaning and rebuilding the wastewater treatment plant as time and money allow. He also informed the council of his recent purchase of a new gas meter to help identify leaks.

In other business, the council:

• Made the first payment of $37,529 towards the city's mini-excavator;

• Renewed the city's membership with the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council at a cost of $627.52;

• Paid $2,000 towards an internal loan;

• Paid $600 to County Clerk Kimberly Bell for preparation of tax statements;

• Paid bills in the amount of $150,657.58. This total includes the final payment of approximately $80,000 towards the police department building.

