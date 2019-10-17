The McDonald County High School volleyball team picked up its fourth win and second conference victory of the season with a 25-18, 25-13 decision over East Newton on Oct. 8 at East Newton High School.

Katelyn Ferdig had 8 kills, while Kaycee Factor had 20 digs and two aces to lead the Lady Mustangs.

Erin Cooper added 18 assists and Shye Hardin had six blocks.

McDonald County added a 25-6, 25-10 win in the junior varsity match.

McDonald County hosts Seneca on Oct. 17 in a Big 8 Conference contest.

Sports on 10/17/2019