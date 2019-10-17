A lot has changed since Shane Clark became Southwest City's fire chief 20 years ago.

The original two-bay station was located on Choctaw Street and housed two engines. In 2008, land was donated and the current seven-bay station was constructed. The department now operates with two engines, two tankers, two brush trucks, a rescue vehicle and, in the event of flooding, a rescue boat. There is also a helipad on-site to provide emergency transports.

Clark said that the amount of training has increased as well. Volunteers must complete FF1 and FF2 certification, consisting of basic firefighting skills as well as specialized medical response training.

"We also undergo hazmat training, learn how to read smoke from a fire and how the materials involved affect the fire," Clark said. "When I started, you just had to volunteer."

Twelve volunteers respond to structure fires, brush fires and medical calls spanning from the Arkansas and Oklahoma state lines north to Holden and east to Saratoga Springs.

The department regularly engages with the community as well, participating in parades and fundraisers. It collects donations for the annual MDA "Fill the Boot" drive and, each Old Timer's Day, volunteers can be found in the kitchen of the fire station, spatulas in hand, preparing a traditional pancake breakfast for those in attendance.

