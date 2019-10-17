Hungry children and teens may have the opportunity to have an after school snack if the McDonald County R-1 School District snags approval for a special grant.

Superintendent Mark Stanton said the district is preparing to apply for an At-Risk After School Snack/Supper Program. The grant is offered through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Students up to 18 years of age could have a five-component meal before going home, he told those in attendance at the school board meeting on Oct. 10 in the Performing Arts Building lobby.

Stipulations include eating the meal on campus before leaving. However, those who are going on a school trip -- like athletes -- could take theirs with them.

"I consider this a win-win-win," he said.

McDonald County students who eat breakfast and lunch at school may struggle at home with hunger issues.

"For some, those are the best meals of the day," Stanton said.

Officials are readying to apply for the grant, which is a lengthy process, Stanton said. After the application is finished, officials will have to wait 30 days before finding out if the school district has been approved.

The grant will reimburse the school district for the meals, Stanton said. The school district qualifies for possible approval, due to the free and reduced meals that are served.

If approved, the program could make huge inroads in hunger situations.

"We are thrilled that we can (possibly) provide a dinner meal for our students," Stanton said.

In other action, board members honored MC Fashion Week, a program that highlights students with developmental disabilities during a special event at Tan-Tar-A. The lieutenant governor issued a declaration honoring the program for championing and including all children while giving them a chance to shine and be cheered by their peers.

School board members also approved a May trip to St. Louis for band members and a trip to Washington, D.C., for JAG students.

The board also is considering replacing some interactive boards, may soon hear results of an efficiency study for bus routes and learned that progress continues on the Noel Primary FEMA safe room.

