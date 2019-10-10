Following a lengthy discussion on Tuesday night, and multiple meetings prior, Southwest City's Board of Alderman conducted the first reading of ordinances authorizing Anderson Engineering to proceed with preliminary studies regarding the city's water system and necessary improvements. The council chose not to conduct the second reading because the documents had not been posted for public viewing prior to the meeting.

At the Oct. 22 meeting, the council will finalize and instate the ordinances.

Jeff Ceperley with Anderson Engineering summarized the most pressing concerns about the water system. He noted that the lines were originally installed in 1936 and have outlived their usefulness.

"The lines are inefficient, undersized and corroded," he said. "Your fire hydrants have insufficient flow and the system costs more to maintain than it generates."

Ceperley went on to compare the water system to a bad tooth.

"You don't have to spend money, except on repairs, but eventually something has to be done," he said.

If hired, Anderson Engineering would update the city's preliminary engineering report, conduct environmental studies, create a project scope, determine loan and grant availability, host public hearings and carry the project through to a bond election. If it passes, the city would continue with the project and Anderson Engineering would be reimbursed the $25,000 fee through grant money. If it fails, the city would decide whether to continue pursuing a bond or repay the fee in whole.

Alderman Killion asked Public Works Director Shane Clark if he supported the project, because he directly oversees water department and wastewater department operations.

"I am 100% behind this. We need to move forward with it," he said. "We have huge issues with our water system. It's done; it's done its part."

Patty Burrow agreed that the water system needs updates, but voiced concerns about the accuracy of the water bills. She said the current rates aren't being reflected in her two residential bills or her commercial bill.

"Have the engineers looked at the water bills?" she asked. "Check them and see if those rates apply."

Departmental Reports

Mayor Blake spoke about the damage at Blankenship Park from recent flash flooding. He noted significant damage at the north end of the dam on Honey Creek. There is also a sinkhole in the parking lot, near the trailhead of the walking trail. He said trunk or treat is still scheduled to take place in the park on Oct. 31.

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to one commercial burglary alarm, three medical calls, three motor vehicle accidents and conducted traffic during flooding. He noted that Engine 1 is scheduled for repairs this week.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported the street department has been diligently cleaning washed-out gravel off of roadways. He said that some areas are in "pretty severe shape" and will need cold-patch to fill. Alderman Amber Killion asked about the condition of Frye Road. Clark said it is a county road that has been scraped and is now passable. Clark reported the water department repaired a leak at First Baptist Church that was caused by a lightning strike.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported that, since the last meeting, the department has issued four tickets, taken two reports, made two arrests, responded to one motor vehicle accidents, assisted with two lock-outs, assisted three agencies and taken 11 additional calls for service.

City Clerk Missy Zinn provided Alderman Joe Carpenter with electric bills for the city's water system spanning five years, as he requested.

Alderman Killion suggested removing Zinn from check-signing duties so that she can conduct bank reconciliation.

"I feel like we jumped the gun when we first got put on the board," Killion said. "Since we aren't planning to hire someone else and can't afford to pay for someone to do bank rec." She volunteered to sign checks in lieu of Zinn.

Mayor David Blake disagreed. The council voted to remove Zinn from signing checks and assign her to bank reconciliation.

In other business, the council:

• Received an insurance rebate check in the amount of $4,262.42;

• Agreed to pursue a health insurance quote from Nevont Benefit Advisors;

• Received revenue from court fines in the amount of $1,676.18;

• Requested additional quotes for property insurance;

• Paid bills in the amount of $18,524.48.

General News on 10/10/2019