MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Upwork has regular sales on high-quality home improvement items, as well as pop-up sales on seasonal and holiday items. New stock arrives weekly.

The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Upwork LLC into the organization with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

Chamber ambassadors D. Wayne and Janice Bearbower estimate there are 1,000 businesses maintaining the economy in McDonald County and providing an array of shopping, recreation, manufacturing and service experiences. Janice noted that, of the 1,000 estimated businesses, 216 have joined the Chamber of Commerce.

"We have an obligation to shop locally. Not just once a year," said Janice.

State Representative Dirk Deaton welcomed owners, Jon and Misty Farmer, to the chamber. Deaton noted that he is always open to input from business owners about how he can best represent local businesses and their needs on a legislative level.

"All boats rise together," he said. "It's important to support businesses in the community."

Upwork is a discount home improvement store offering supplies for all aspects of the renovation process. From the initial lumber, hardware and power tools, to the cabinets, windows and doors, all the way to the finishing touches of paint or stain, curtains or blinds, and cozy decorations.

New stock arrives at the beginning of each week, so stop in regularly to stay up-to-date at a discount.

Upwork is located at 108 S. School Street in Goodman. The business is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

General News on 10/10/2019