Pineville Elementary School has a new cooking class for its seventh- and eighth-grade students this year, taught by Maggie Johnson and Amy Dill.

On a recent day in the school cafeteria, the students started the class time by gathering ingredients to make meatballs. Johnson said the project they were working on involves a family food budget. They divided the nine students into three groups of three and gave them a budget of $150 and a pretend family of three to budget for a week of meals. At the end of meal planning, each group got to pick a recipe to cook. Meatball subs happened to be on the menu this day.

"If it were up to them, we'd cook desserts all the time," Johnson said.

She said students at first wanted to purchase pre-made meatballs, but when they compared the price of that to making their own, they learned they could make three times as many for the same price.

Johnson said the next group was cooking chicken hot pockets using a recipe they modified themselves. She said they would see how they turned out.

"That's part of cooking, too. Sometimes you've got a good idea and, in reality, it may not taste the way you envision," she said.

The class has cooked two meals for teachers, which takes a week to prepare, Johnson said. For one teacher meal, they made chicken salad sandwiches, fruit salad and Oreo cupcakes. They practiced their cutting skills with the chicken and learned about time management because different components had to be made on different days so that nothing went bad, she said. In the end, they fed 15 people at that teacher meal.

Johnson said McDonald County Telephone ordered lunch from the class, and another local business said it would be interested as well.

Seventh-grader Spencer Browning said he has learned about measurements in the class.

"I used to be kind of iffy about my measurements when I cooked. I've cooked cupcakes, muffins. We made breakfast pizza and omelets."

Seventh-grader Waid Willet said he has learned about measurements, food combinations and cutting fruits and vegetables.

Seventh-grader Scout Watson said, "We've learned a bunch of things, like how to chop vegetables and how to make cookies and stuff I can make at home. Ever since I started this class, I've been wanting to cook at home. My favorite thing is to make blondies."

Dill said the class was Johnson's idea and she joined in as co-teacher because she likes to cook. As a math teacher, she likes the fact that the students are learning a lot of fractions, she said. She also noted they are learning to use the big commercial appliances, which could be helpful if they get a job in food service someday.

"It's a good lesson in cooperation too," she said.

Johnson said the eighth-grade class, for its fundraiser, is going to have a wing night, and the cooking class will help prepare the wings. Tyson has donated 250 pounds of wings, and Simmons has donated 200 pounds.

She said, "We do want to teach the kids the basics of cooking and kitchen safety, but we also want to give them some ownership in fundraising."

Some of the students have cooked at home, she said, but at least four of them had never done anything beyond microwaving before joining the class.

The most unexpected thing she has come across in the class, Johnson said, is how much the students love to do dishes. She thought it would be like pulling teeth to get them to wash the dishes, she said, but they love using the industrial dishwasher in the cafeteria.

"Every day is fun," Johnson said. "It's a little stressful, but it's fun."

