Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press This vacant lot between Rosa's Mexican Supermarket and Harp's in Noel will be the site next spring of a new Dollar General "superstore," complete with produce, according to Noel Mayor Lewis Davis.

The Noel City Council is expected to discuss a variance for the new Dollar General parking lot next week.

The Oct. 8 regular council meeting was canceled due to lack of a quorum. Noel mayor Lewis Davis said the meeting has been rescheduled to 6:30 p.m., Oct. 15, at the city hall.

Council members will discuss the agenda items that were initially slated for Tuesday night.

Davis said the new Dollar General, which will be located on a lot between Rosa's Mexican Supermarket and Harp's, is expected to be a "superstore" complete with produce.

Construction on the new Dollar General will begin in the spring, Davis said.

Other items of discussion will include Hallridge Road repair and business license fees for 2020.

General News on 10/10/2019