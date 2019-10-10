Photo Submitted MCHS Students of the Week chosen for the week of Sept. 23-27 are freshman Logan Still (left), sophomore Theodore Reedybacon, junior Tyler Sprenkle, and senior Emily Thornton, with assistant principal Mr. Gordon.
Logan Still
Grade: 9th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Bunting
Parent's Names: Justin and Rayann Still
Town: Noel
Theodore Reedybacon
Grade: 10th
Nominating Teacher: Mr. McAlister
Parent's Names: Chris and Tiffany Reedybacon
Town: Anderson
Tyler Sprenkle
Grade: 11th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Hutton
Parent's Names: Gerrod and Meghan Sprenkle
Town: Anderson
Emily Thornton
Grade: 12th
Nominating Teacher: Coach Factor
Parent's Names: Mike and Angie Thornton
Town: Noel
Print Headline: MCHS Students Of The Week