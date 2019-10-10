Sign in
MCHS Students Of The Week by Staff Report | October 10, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo Submitted MCHS Students of the Week chosen for the week of Sept. 23-27 are freshman Logan Still (left), sophomore Theodore Reedybacon, junior Tyler Sprenkle, and senior Emily Thornton, with assistant principal Mr. Gordon.

Logan Still

Grade: 9th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Bunting

Parent's Names: Justin and Rayann Still

Town: Noel

Theodore Reedybacon

Grade: 10th

Nominating Teacher: Mr. McAlister

Parent's Names: Chris and Tiffany Reedybacon

Town: Anderson

Tyler Sprenkle

Grade: 11th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Hutton

Parent's Names: Gerrod and Meghan Sprenkle

Town: Anderson

Emily Thornton

Grade: 12th

Nominating Teacher: Coach Factor

Parent's Names: Mike and Angie Thornton

Town: Noel

General News on 10/10/2019

Print Headline: MCHS Students Of The Week

