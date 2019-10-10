Sign in
MCHS Soccer Splits Matches by Rick Peck/Special to McDonald County Press | October 10, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

The McDonald County High School soccer team split a pair of matches last week.

The Mustangs opened the week with a 7-4 win over Thomas Jefferson Academy in Joplin.

The Mustangs were led by Eh Doh Say and Jeobany Marcos. The senior duo both scored three goals in the match.

Alexis Pedrosa scored McDonald County's other goal.

Neosho

The Neosho Wildcats shut out McDonald County in a 5-0 win on Oct. 3. in Neosho.

McDonald County fell to 6-5 with the loss to Neosho heading into its Oct. 8 match at Cassville. The Mustangs are at Marshfield on Oct. 15 and Logan-Rogersville on Oct. 17 before returning home on Oct. 22 to face Aurora.

Print Headline: MCHS Soccer Splits Matches

