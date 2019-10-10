Garrett Spears finished in 12th place and David Lazalde was 15th to lead the McDonald County High School boys' cross country team to a sixth-place finish at the East Newton High School Cross Country Invitational held Oct. 5 at East Newton High School.

Both McDonald County seniors set personal bests. Spears finished the 3.1 mile course in 17:19.0, while Lazalde was timed in 17:32.1.

Kolin Overstreet of Lamar won the individual title in a time of 15:45.0.

Rounding out the results for McDonald County were Jackson Behm, 37th, 19:02.6; Levi Smith, 58th, 19:59.8; Isaac Behm, 61st, 20:07.1; Kyle Hairl-Killion, 20:24.9; Hunter Leach, 20:47.7; and Tyler Moritz, 82nd, 21:01.8.

East Newton won the team title with 47 points, followed by Spokane with 78, Neosho 90, Southwest (Washburn) 100, Lamar 107, McDonald County 151, Reeds Spring 196, School of the Ozarks 231, Galena 251, Crane 258, Wheaton 277, Aurora 282, McAuley Catholic 344 and Diamond 359.

Girls

McDonald County's Bailey Miller cracked the top 10 by taking ninth in a time of 21:32.1. Addy Mick was next for the Lady Mustangs in 16th in a time of 22:40.7, while Melissa McCrory was 18th in 22.50 followed by Anna Price, 27th, 23:31.0; and Haley Walczak, 51st, 32:45.1.

Kiersten Potter gave Lamar a sweep of the individual titles, taking first in a time of 19:25.6.

Lamar also won the girls' team title with 49 points, followed by College Heights Christian with 53, Summit Preparatory 68, McDonald County 75 and East Newton 92.

Junior Varsity

Cross Spencer led the McDonald County junior varsity by taking 20th in a time of 22:32.3.

Jacob Nielsen of Spokane won the JV race in a time of 19:34.7.

Rounding out the results for McDonald County were Justin Smith, 26th, 23:47.7; Garrett Anderson, 27th, 24:01.8; Jaxson Harrell, 28th, 24:24.6; Ryan Donica, 30th, 25:15.4; Andres Gonzalez, 32nd, 25:23.6; and Matthew McCall, 37th, 28:46.2.

Lamar

The McDonald County boys used the Lamar meet as a training event, with Spears and Lazalde being used to set a pace for other McDonald County runners.

Jackson Behm was the Mustangs' top finisher, taking 42nd in 20:00.5. He was followed by Isaac Behm in 45th, 20:05.3; Spears, 46th, 20:05.6; Lazalde, 56th, 20:41.9; Levi Smith, 57th, 20:42.4; Hunter Leach, 84th, 22:32.2; and Moritz, 86th, 22:43.1.

Overstreet won on his home course in a time of 16:39.4.

Girls

Miller took 10th in 23:46.6 to lead the Lady Mustangs. McCrory was next in 17th in 24:28.6 followed by Price, 24:39.3; Ragan Wilson, 25th, 25:01.6; Addy Mick, 38th, 27:26.7; Haley Mick, 58th, 30:28.1; and Walczak, 75th, 37:37.52.

Potter also won at home, taking the individual title in a time of 20:25.0.

The Lady Mustangs took fifth out of nine teams while the boys were 11th out of 15 teams.

Junior Varsity

Hairl-Killion led the McDonald County junior varsity boys' team. The freshman took seventh in a time of 21:20.3. He was followed by Spencer, 22nd, 23:28.4; Justin Smith, 33rd, 25:08.2; Donica, 39th, 25:47.1; Gonzalez, 40th, 25:56.1; Anderson, 42nd, 26:25.1; Harrell, 26:49.6; and McCall, 49th, 31:36.1.

McDonald County's next meet is on Oct. 10 at Cassville. The Big 8 Conference Cross Country Championships are set for Oct. 14 at East Newton High School.

